This Blending Brush made Oprah’s list of favorite things in 2019

In Oprah we trust — everyone else is simply irrelevant.

Which is why every year, we look forward to the release of Oprah’s Favorite Things, a holiday gift list personally curated by the widely-celebrated talk show host. From soft bamboo pajamas to bizarre food like hot truffle sauce, the list is usually filled with quirky items Oprah swears will change your life. But not every item is affordable, leading them to remain in our wish lists and not in our possession — until now.

MadameNoire’s deal of the day features the blendSMART2® Metallic Motorized Brush Tool + Cosmetic Bag, which our queen Oprah vouched for in last year’s Favorite Things.

It’s a rotating makeup brush that perfectly mimics the motions of professional artists when applying, blending, and buffing foundation, resulting in natural-looking airbrush looks. It has a motorized handle that distributes less product and delivers a smooth, even finish, along with brush heads with rotating fibers that stimulate and massage the skin.

Check it out in action:

Whether you’re using a liquid, powder, or créme makeup, this seemingly magical brush will apply it on your skin like a pro, sans the lines and streaks. With this deal, not only do you get to snag the brush, but you’ll also get a bonus cosmetic bag to boot.

Get the bundle on sale for only $68. That’s a 29 percent discount from the usual cost of $96.

MadameNoire has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.