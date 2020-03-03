You’ll never go anywhere without this teeth whitening pen

It takes a lot to bring back your teeth’s natural pearly white brightness. The process usually involves paying for expensive whitening treatments, or perhaps quitting the consumption of coffee and wine cold turkey. We all know the latter is not going to happen. Not in a million years. Nope.

But you don’t have to break the bank to make your smile as gleaming as The Rock’s either. The NUOVAWHITE Professional On-the-Go Whitening Pen is a dental-grade on-the-go whitening tool that you can use on your chompers in a jiffy, and for a limited time, you can get it on sale for over 90% off.

Featured on DailyMail TV, Celebrity Page, and Daily Blast Live, this whitening pen is infused with 12% hydrogen peroxide that breaks down faster than the usual carbamide peroxide. In words that won’t make your brain hurt: it releases potent whitening power in mere minutes.

The pen has a brush tip that makes application virtually effortless, even when you’re, say, inside a moving car on the way to a job interview. It’s also vegan-friendly, gluten-free, non-GMO, paraben-, sulfate-, latex-free, Kosher-certified, and FDA compliant, making it an all-around thumbs up product in our book. Simply store it in your everyday bag and use it whenever your teeth need quick touchups.

Whitening your teeth has never been easier. Grab a 3-pack of these magical pens for only $14.99. That’s a 92 percent discount from the usual retail price of $199.

NUOVAWHITE Professional On-the-Go Whitening Pens – $14.99 See Deal

