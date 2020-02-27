Second Arrest Made In The Tragic Death Of Anitra Gunn

A second person was arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn, 23.

On Wednesday the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took Jaivon Abron, 22, into custody. Authorities believe Abron was instrumental in concealing Gunn’s death. Abron was subsequently charged with two counts of making false statements and one count of concealing a death, WSBTV reports.

Abron’s arrest follows that of army sergeant Demarcus Little, 23, Gunn’s boyfriend. He was originally questioned in connection to damage made to Gunn’s car and home days before she vanished by slashing her tires and smashing her windows. Little was later arrested and charged with malice murder.

Abron and Little were former high school classmates and the trio, including Gunn, were friends, authorities claim.

Police believe that Abron gave a false statement to investigators when he was initially questioned and claim he may have driven Little on the night of the crime, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Gunn was reported missing by family members on Valentine’s Day after texts and calls sent to her phone went unanswered. Her body was discovered on February 18 in a wooded area in Crawford County. Police believe she was strangled to death sometime in the early morning hours. A coroner ruled her death a homicide, while authorities are still trying to piece together a motive for her killing.

According to investigators who were able to recover her cell phone, more arrests could follow in the coming days. Authorities are still trying to recover Gunn’s car bumper, a white, 2013 Chevrolet Cruzea, which they believe is a crucial element to the case.

Gunn will be laid to rest in a funeral ceremony on Saturday. Her father, Christopher Gunn, thanked supporters for their encouragement and prayers as the family journeys through this difficult time on a GoFundMe page dedicated to raising money for her burial.

“The ray of sunshine and the apple of our eye gained her heavenly wings,” the site reads. “Although we have so many unanswered questions, we are trusting in God thru it all. We are so THANKFUL for the outpouring of love, support and prayers from all over the country.”