Tyler Perry’s Family Reportedly Suspects Foul Play After Nephew Found Dead In Prison

While authorities are ruling the death an apparent suicide, the family of Tyler Perry is reportedly suspicious regarding the hanging death of his 26-year-old nephew, Gavin Porter.

Porter was found unresponsive on Tuesday evening in his jail cell at the Union Parish Detention Center in Farmerville, Louisiana, PEOPLE reports. Jailers told Perry’s sister, who is Porter’s mother, that he took his life by using a bed sheet while in solitary confinement.

The family believes foul play may have been involved, even though authorities contest this argument.

According to PEOPLE, authorities claimed Porter was involved in a fight with several prisoners on Saturday and subsequently sent to solitary confinement. Guards claim that when they conducted a check on Tuesday around 6 p.m., they found no cause for concern. However around 8:30 p.m. during a separate walk-through, they found his body.

As of Thursday, the family has not commented on the tragedy, undoubtedly bound by grief.

Porter was sentenced to prison in 2017 after he plead guilty to manslaughter in correlation to the shooting death of his father, Gary Wayne Porter, 54, during a heated physical altercation in 2016. He was originally charged with second-degree murder at the time of his arrest.

According to a 2016 WAFB report, deputies found Gary Porter dead when they arrived to the scene in St. Helena Parish.

The Sheriff’s office did not comment further regarding Porter’s death, but the reported fight and his alleged suicide are under investigation, the News-Star reports.

According to the outlet, his body will be sent to Little Rock, Arkansas, for an autopsy.