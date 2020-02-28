Parenting While Depressed: Real Mothers Share How They Cope

How do parents still parent while depressed? — Jasmine The Great (@ImTheReasonWhy) February 26, 2020

Earlier this week, a Twitter user and entrepreneur named Jasmine took to the social networking platform to ask how parents are managing to raise children while depressed. The now-viral tweet has since garnered more than 30,000 likes and 4,000 comments. Within the comments, thousands of parents, primarily Black mothers, share how they’re managing to parent their kids while suffering from the crippling mood disorder. Statistics show that Black women experience depression at higher rates when compared to the general population, which is why this conversation is particularly important. Here are some of the highlights:

Therapy and meds if needed. I started when I yelled at my 2yr old for being a two year old. It's HARD but I know that she didn't come here to deal with my depression and deserves my very best. — MonE (@SiSisiswty) February 26, 2020

Seek the help of a therapist

For some, the only way to effectively parent while depressed is to enlist the help of a therapist. Therapists can offer medication and coping strategies to get through depressive episodes.