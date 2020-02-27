Boosie Took A Page From Snoop Dogg, Claims His Mom Checked Him Over Transphobic Remarks On Zaya Wade

The internet had a good ki last week watching Louisiana rapper Boosie rant over getting kicked out of a local Planet Fitness. Boosie claimed the move was enforced by the location’s manager who was fed up over his comments on Zaya Wade, the 12-year-old trans daughter of NBA superstar Dwyane Wade.

While he’s not apologizing for his transphobic and homophobic rant, he said that there was one person who passionately expressed their opinion, which he took into account, his mom. The rapper detailed how he was checked by Mama Boosie in a recent interview with Sesh w/Shirley on BallerAlert.

“You received backlash for statements about Dwyane Wade’s daughter—” interviewer Shirley Ju began.

“His son,” Boosie interjected. “That’s just how I felt. People gotta understand that’s how I feel … Even my momma got on my a– yesterday. My momma called me early in the morning and got on my a–, talking about, ‘Stay off social media! That’s they family! You stay out people’s business …’ But I was just speaking how I felt. Everybody got their own opinions in life. Everyone feels a certain type of way about certain things … When the kids involved, it’s tender to my heart.”

Rapper Snoop Dogg recently said he was “awakened” by his mother after he unleashed a hateful rant against journalist Gayle King over an interview with Lisa Leslie where she asked about the significance of Kobe Bryant’s rape accusation.

What’s striking about Boosie’s response is that if children are tender to his heart, why did he feel the need to go to the internet to publicly embarrass and ridicule a young child? And though is mother was not pleased with his actions, it seems Boosie has learned nothing.

“Once you’re a celebrity, you gotta be ready for what comes with being a celebrity … You gotta be ready for the hundred eyes and all that stuff,” he continued.

“Not really,” he responded when asked if he should be commenting on another person’s parenting decisions. “But when I feel you’re wrong, you’re wrong. People have told me how to parent my children when I was wrong.”

When people learn to mind the business that pays them we will all be so much better off. These conversations are adjacent to explaining to white people that it’s not the job or burden of Black people and communities of color to dismantle racism. In the same vein, it shouldn’t be the continuous labor of Black women to educate and enlighten Black men who are committed to misogynoir, even if said Black man is your child.