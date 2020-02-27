Ways Adulthood Should And Shouldn’t Change You

Lately, I’ve been reflecting on how I’ve become decidedly more of an adult. Taking on a mortgage will certainly put you in that headspace. I remember waking up for the first morning in our new home and having this sort of depression hit me. I felt like, by taking on such a massive responsibility as homeownership I had kissed my youth goodbye, in a sense. I started thinking of some of my usual habits—like sometimes failing to make my bed for several days, having whiskey and cheese as my full dinner, and so on—and thought, “Well, a homeowner isn’t allowed to do that! An adult isn’t allowed to do that.” I felt genuinely sad for a couple of weeks, wondering if, by doing something I had been quite excited about, I had—unbeknownst to myself—said goodbye to being young reckless, and fun forever.

I was being a bit dramatic, and now that we’re settled into our home, I’m realizing, hey, I get to be my old self here, just how I was in our old rent-controlled, tiny apartment. I’m still me! But, even if the house hasn’t changed me, many, many other things and events have. I realized that I have become more of a “grownup” in recent years. Maybe I’ve swayed too far in one direction, being so set on proving that I’m responsible and stable that I neglected my more playful and spontaneous side.

You know how, sometimes, you meet someone and say, “Damn, she’s such an…adult?” And you don’t really mean it in a good way. It’s as if somebody put that person’s light out. Somebody killed the child inside of her. I never want to be that person. There are ways adulthood should, inevitable—just out of a need for survival—change you. But there are some ways it really shouldn’t.

via GIPHY

Taking care of things yourself

When something comes up—whether it’s researching plumbers or negotiating the price on a car or comparing health insurance plans—as an adult, you just tackle this head on. You don’t call your parent to do it for you. You don’t freak out. You just take a deep breath and realize, “Nobody really knows what they’re doing. The difference between an adult and a kid is an adult just does it anyways. They give it their best shot.”