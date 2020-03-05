Having Friends Of A Different Faith Has Made Me A Better Christian And A Better Person

With the exception of being taught that Jews are God’s chosen people, my Pentecostal upbringing didn’t lend much guidance on coexisting with people of differing faiths. Instead, I was indirectly taught that being a good Christian meant debating them with the intention of winning them over to Christ. Though never explicitly stated, it was subtly implied that interacting too closely with people of different faiths would result in you being “blinded” and converted, and as a result, I needed to always be on guard.

It was not uncommon to overhear deacons and elders brag and share war stories of how they argued down a Jehovah’s Witness who came to their doorstep or how they made a case for Jesus Christ to the Muslim brothers who were posted up at Broadway Junction in Brooklyn selling copies of The Final Call. The incomplete picture that was presented to me was that the only way to interact was to attempt to awkwardly evangelize one another. As a result, I went through my teenage years and early twenties unsure of how to actually interact with people who had beliefs that were different from my own.

It wasn’t until I began living and working in a new city that I first began to closely interact with people who identified with religions other than Christianity. Many of my colleagues, with whom I would go on to build close bonds, were Muslim. Initially, our differing beliefs felt like a tiny elephant in the room, but as we got to know one another more personally and forged friendships, it was obvious we were more alike than different. They held me down like family throughout my entire pregnancy when my biological family couldn’t be around. In fact, it was one of my Islamic girlfriends who purchased my baby’s first Easter dress — despite the fact that she doesn’t celebrate the holiday. And we were all able to share in a good cackle during a girl’s night when we watched Porsha gather her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” castmates and pray to Jesus in a Buddhist temple during last season’s trip to Tokyo.

To this day, we are all able to speak about our beliefs in a way that is respectful to the other. We clear misconceptions about our respective religions and we encourage each other to be consistent and devoted believers. Despite being groomed to approach people with beliefs different than my own with apprehension, arrogance, and disrespect, I am happy that I didn’t allow this mindset to take root and keep me from building close relationships with good people and getting to know them in intimate settings. My friends and their dedication to Islam inspired me to be more devout in my own beliefs. I am more aware, more sensitive to others and more informed. The entire experience has made me both a better person and a better Christian.