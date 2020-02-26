I Had Too Much Power And I Was Abusing It: Snoop Speaks About The Error Of His Ways In The Gayle King Situation

We’ve been waiting to hear what Snoop had to say about his comments regarding Gayle King, specifically after he apologized. And honestly, “Red Table Talk,” is one of the best places to do it. As you know, the conversations take place in the Smith home. And as Snoop rolled up in his golf cart, Jada shared that while the two have crossed paths many times and they both shared a relationship with the late Tupac, this was the first time they’ve officially met one another.

When they got to the table, Jada said that they’ve shared a complicated relationship from afar but there were two times when she applauded him.

She said the first one was when he distanced himself from Death Row.

Jada said, “During those very complicated times, you were the only person who stood up to Suge Knight and spoke out during a time when I felt like my hands were tied and I was powerless.”

Snoop understood exactly what she meant.

Snoop: I get it. Trust me, I get it. You had to take your stance and say, ‘This is not my fight.’ I got your back. That’s a brotherhood, sisterhood that we should create without talking. I shouldn’t have to talk to you to get your back.

Then they jumped into the reasons they were all here.

“This conversation is not about taking sides. This conversation is not about trying to prove who was right and who was wrong. This conversation is about healing. I looked at this a huge opportunity to talk about the wounds and culture of disrespect between Black men and Black women. And I want everyone to know that I invited Snoop to the table and I also invited Gayle King to the table”

Gammy: How did you even get to that space of saying what you said?

Snoop: It was just a matter of me losing control. We still ain’t even swallowed Nip. Then Kobe and his daughter? I lost a grandson, a grandmother. Then I got to be strong in front of everybody. Remember that part. It’s time to turn it on. You gotta be Snoop again. But what about when I want to cry? What about when I’m hurt and I’m feeling bad. And I feel disgusted and I want to be angry. I can’t. I let my emotions get the best of me. I was frustrated on top of just venting and doing it the wrong way.

He [Kobe] was the kind of guy that was forgiving. He was the kind of guy that was apologetic. So I had to take that on and say let me put a little bit of him in me…I loved him as a father to his daughters and how he was transforming into that man that we all want to be. We all want to be that man that’s loved by their kids and their wife. Just that stand up guy. To get to that point in life is hard.

Jada: Black men were furious. I had not seen that as a collective in a long time.

Snoop: I see it all the time. We just came from behind closed doors on that one. It’s a collective feeling of you guys are targeting us. You guys are coming after us. You guys are us.

Gammy: When did you realize this was a national debate?

Snoop: It had got bad fast. It went from me just venting to I’m mad and yeah! to ‘Uh oh. I got the whole world in an uproar.’ What’s crazy is you may think it was more people against me. It was more people with me. That was the strange part. ‘Thanks Snoop. You said what we been wanting to say. But you shouldn’t have said it like that.’ That just shows that I needed to be bigger. Because I could have said, ‘They with me so I’m right.’ No, there’s always some wrong in the right. You just have to look for it. And i went looking for it.

Jada: How did it make you feel when you saw how people were reacting to your words?

Snoop: It made me feel like I had too much power and at that particular time I was abusing it. That’s just what I felt and I had to get it right. I’m a great person as far as understanding when I’m wrong. I like being an example of wrong and right because my whole career is based off of being wrong and right. So I get it and I understand. I love being that example. But this time was different because my momma called. My mother raised me in church and she raised me to respect women. It was just certain things that she said to me that made me feel like a little kid. And when your momma can make you feel like a little kid, you know you got to get right. I didn’t feel grown. i didn’t feel like Snoop Dogg the rapper, I felt like Snoopy. I felt like, ‘Ok, alright.’ And she didn’t say I was wrong she just said, ‘You know I raised you better than that. You’re a representation of us. Every woman that ever crossed your life, you’re a representation of that.’ So I got it. I didn’t tell my team. I didn’t go to my publicist. I just did it. When I’m talking to you and you’re looking into my eyes, and you’re hearing me. The apology is authentic. It’s sincere and I’m really sorry.

Willow: Have you talked to Gayle?

Snoop: No, but I’ve reached out through her friends, her associates. And I even DMed her, sending her a prayer, letting her know I apologize to her. Just doing all the things that I could do to put my effort forward because I was wrong. At the end, I said I’d love to meet with you privately. Jsut to make sure that it wasn’t going to be watered down and diluted. Where I could actually give her a hug, look in her eyes and talk to her. Like we talking.

Jada: It’s much different because just feeling the beauty of your spirit, Snoop. You got a lovey dovey spirit.

Gammy: You can’t feel that from a text.

Snoop: Me apologizing was a big difference because people didn’t expect that. They thought I was going to hold on my gangsta. ‘I said what I said.’ People looking up to me and said, ‘I like what you did, Snoop. How can we better ourselves and correct our mistakes and not feel ashamed and not feel less of a man because I said I’m sorry.’ And that’s usually what it is. Just man up and deal with it. I don’t mind being checked. If I’m wrong, I’m wrong.

When this thing happened with Gayle, I got calls from Tyler Perry, Puff Daddy, Van Jones, powerful Black men. And they didn’t bash me. They just was, ‘Brotha, we got your back But we think that you should have said it…you could have went about it a little different.’ We got a real brotherhood going on behind the scenes.

Jada: I think sometimes we lose sight of how much we need each other so that we can all stand proud and walk together in power. If we don’t have y’all, we got nobody.

You can watch the full conversation in the video below.