I’m Afraid Having Multiple Kids Will Make Me A Less Effective Mother

Having a child has caused me to reflect on my mortality more than I ever imagined. And when I think about what things will be like when I’m no longer here, I envision my daughter having a sibling who is also her best friend. A sibling who will be her ride or die and love her unconditionally. I envision her having a person who she knows, come hell or high water, has her back will move heaven and earth to be there for her. And in return, I imagine her doing the same for them.

Of course, giving my daughter a partner with whom she can navigate life isn’t the only reason I think about having more children. Giving birth was an absolutely beautiful experience. And while it’s challenging as all hell, raising my daughter has been the best experience of my life. It’s amazing to watch her grow. It’s rewarding to see her learn new things. And I would love to have that experience a few more times. However, if you were to approach me and ask me about having another one, I’d probably turn up my face and tell you that the shop is closed. In reality, that’s only partially true.

To be completely transparent, I’m terrified of having another child because I have a deep fear that it would make me a less effective parent. Like most parents, I obsess over raising a well-rounded individual who is compassionate, secure, happy, smart, healthy, and grounded. I work overtime to ensure that she’s meeting and exceeding age-appropriate milestones. I am always reflecting and doing self-work to ensure that I am attentive and patient. I bend over backward to make sure that she feels loved and that her physical and emotional needs are being met. When presented with multiple options, I often take the more challenging route and sacrifice myself in many aspects of our lives in an effort to give her the best life possible.

I don’t say any of those things because I want kudos or because I think I’m doing anything more or differently than the next parent. I just say that to say that motherhood is all consuming and I truly question my ability to be as effective if I had more than one child. Because I try to be honest and aware of my personal limitations, I have concerns about whether or not I’d have the energy to do this all times two. I want to be sure that I only have enough children that I have the time and physical and emotional resources to properly care for.

Initially, I thought my fears were natural and perhaps a little extreme and then one day a comment made by a relative in passing confirmed my fears. In short, she confided in my mother that with the level of care that I give my daughter on a daily basis, she wasn’t sure how I could handle having another one. It stung a little bit to hear, but I also had to accept that she might be right. It may not be in the cards for me to have more kids.

The first few months of parenthood definitely kicked me and my husband’s behinds. And physically, we’re stretched thin. But as we continue to find our groove, we occasionally drift to the discussion of whether or not we should have one more kid. After we weigh the pros and cons, the conversation always ends the same, with me saying, “I know that I have the potential to be a phenomenal mother to one. But two? I’m not so sure.”

What about you? How did you know when you were done having kids?