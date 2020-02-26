16-Year-Old Son Of Food Blogger Angela “The Kitchenista” Davis Has Been Located

Jaden Davis, the 16-year-old son of Angela “The Kitchenista” Davis, a popular internet food blogger, has been found.

Davis announced the news on Wednesday via Twitter, the same medium which she used to engage her followers in helping her locate Jaden.

Jaden reached out to my dad! He’s safe. We don’t know where he is yet, but seems to be local. Working with my family/authorities to figure out next steps. Thank you so much to everybody who helped get us some info. — Angela (@TheKitchenista) February 26, 2020

“Prayers answered,” she wrote. “Thank you so much to everybody who cared enough to help my family over the last few days. He is safe, and we are working on next steps to get him the help he needs.”

Prayers answered. Thank you so much to everybody who cared enough to help my family over the last few days. He is safe, and we are working on next steps to get him the help he needs. ❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/y6Kjs6KLs4 pic.twitter.com/h1D9LPtGeZ — Angela (@TheKitchenista) February 26, 2020

According to Davis, she is working with family and authorities to bring her son to Virgina.

Jaden was last seen on Saturday, February 22, in the Eight Mile neighborhood of Detroit. Prior to finding him, Davis tweeted that she had not spoken to her son in days and felt conflicted about sharing his disappearance on social media.

“I’m sad for whatever J is going through right now,” she tweeted. “… He never wanted me to post him here and now his face is all over the news. I feel horrible, but have to do anything in my power to find him.”

Her decision to move forward with posting his missing poster may have been a determining factor in helping to spread awareness, leading to his safe return.

While it it’s not clear what led to Jaden’s disappearance, a statement from the Detroit Police Department said Jaden left his home after a “verbal dispute” with his mother, according to PEOPLE. However, Davis’ above tweet alleged that Jaden may have been suffering from mental health issues. Her fears were also compounded because he left his residence without a cell phone.

Davis also warned that she didn’t want any of her followers to engage in debate about her son’s disappearance.

I’d ask that you don’t engage with miserable people on my behalf. My son is safe and that’s all that matters. The last few days have been hell in a very public way, I wouldn’t wish this on any parent. To not know where your child is, regardless of circumstances, is terrifying. — Angela (@TheKitchenista) February 26, 2020

Jaden’s return shows the power of social media and while it’s often viewed as a tool of turmoil, it can in turn be used to heal and connect.

We are wishing the Davis family continued healing at this time.