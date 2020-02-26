11-Year-Old Airlifted To Hospital After Alleged Altercation With Teacher Over A Juice Box

A fifth grade student at Post Elementary School in Houston, Texas, was rushed to the hospital last week where he received six stitches after he was reportedly assaulted by a school teacher. Multiple reports claim the altercation began over a disagreement about a juice box during lunch.

Kiana Randolph, mother to 11-year-old Kamauri Williamson, said she was contacted by school administrators who informed her that her son was injured, but would soon learn the horrible extent of his situation. When she arrived on the school grounds, she observed a deep gash on his forehead which required immediate medical attention. Kamauri was then airlifted to Texas Medical Center for treatment.

“They’re supposed to be in a safe place while you’re at work, and to get this type of reaction of a head being busted open, especially over a juice box,” Randolph said in an interview with KTRK. “Nobody deserves this, especially my son. I would never had thought that would have happened to my kid.”

Randolph was given access to view portions of surveillance footage that captured some of the altercation and observed that her son was grabbed by the teacher who then slammed his head against a counter.

“You see the teacher grab the hoodie, and you see, at one point my son’s feet lift up off the ground, he’s basically being choked,” Randolph said.

In response the school released a statement saying that the matter was under investigation and that the teacher was placed on administrative leave. Because the incident is under investigation, school administrators have not released his name.

“I have a lot of trust in the justice system, so I hope this guy is going to be prosecuted for doing something he shouldn’t have,” said Adam Ramji, the family’s attorney. “More so, other teachers need to be aware that if you’re around children, there are certain ways to manage it and definitely certain ways not to manage it.”

Kamauri has since returned to school, but undoubtedly faces trauma over the incident.

“[That teacher] needs to not be able to work with children again,” Randolph said. “Just, not at all. That was just very, very upsetting to watch as a mother. It is very hurtful. No one’s child should be treated like that in any manner.”