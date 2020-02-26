People Are Mad Malika Haqq Hasn’t Had Her Baby Yet But Already Scheduled Post-Delivery Plastic Surgery: “What A Shallow Life”

Malika Haqq has riled some people up after she decided to keep it 100 percent real with fans this week, sharing that she would be undergoing plastic surgery after delivering her son and had already scheduled a date to get her mommy makeover.

The 36-year-old actress and TV personality snapped a photo smiling next to surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond. She shared the image with the caption, “Stopped by just to see my fav @drjasondiamond and I’m fully book [sic] for my post pregnancy makeover. I can’t wait!”

Though you have to give Haqq some credit for being so open and honest, plenty of criticisms started to pour in from people said she needed to wait and have her baby before making decisions like this. Others said she was trying too hard to be like her best friend Khloe Kardashian when she needed to worry about making her sole focus that of preparing for motherhood.

“Dang have the baby first,” one person commented on her Instagram. “Why do females think they need to look amazing right after giving birth? Beyond me. Vanity, I guess.”

“So sad to hear this,” wrote another. “What a shallow life.”

“Really…if you can’t accept the marks that come along with having a baby then you shouldn’t be a mom,” said another commenter.

“You don’t even know how your body is gonna look after pregnancy and yet you’re planning on changing it anyway….?” remarked another.

We are definitely in the age of the snapback infatuation, where many women are preoccupied with getting their bodies back to where they were before baby as quickly as possible. Celebrity women certainly take that to the next level because they have money and access to doctors and in some cases, are very open about the work they decide to get done as soon as possible. This is on a different level though, considering that Haqq hasn’t even given birth yet to know how her body will respond, but she already has a date set to get things perfect. It’s certainly bold, but not a shock.

Haqq announced she was expecting her first child last fall, blasting the news by sharing a photo of her ClearBlue pregnancy test.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she wrote. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

She kept the father of her son private for some time, until her baby shower earlier this month where she confirmed rapper O.T. Genasis is the dad. The two dated from 2017 before splitting last year, and she said despite that, they were fully committed to raising their son together, even if they wouldn’t be committing to a relationship.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” she recently said. “I’ve been single the last 8 [sic] months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents.”

Haqq is due to give birth to baby Flores in March.

Hit the flip to see more reactions to Haqq’s post-baby snapback plans, as they certainly run the gamut of opinions:

This is sad and shallow. Malika doesn’t even know if her body will naturally snap back after delivery but already has surgery scheduled. This contributes to the unrealistic view women have of what postpartum is like. Anything to fit in with the Kardashian aesthetic I guess. pic.twitter.com/vzIin0HijP — Davia Lee (@iamdavia) February 25, 2020

Why do so many people care what somebody else does with their body? Malika got her surgery already booked and ready after she have her baby so what she can afford it. — Αirre ☿ (@airrrre) February 26, 2020

Sis not even gonna give birth first and see what it’s looking like ? It’s just boom surgery ? Wow. pic.twitter.com/5FoRqer0sH — The Golden Era (@QueenGoldieM) February 25, 2020

Malika think after popping a baby out and running straight into surgery is cute. How sad. — ॐ (@ANTIMELIA__) February 25, 2020