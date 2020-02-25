Kenya Moore Confirms What We All Knew, That She’s Tired Of Her Husband Marc “Kissing Nene’s A–“

The vitriol between Nene Leakes and Kenya Moore seemed like it was on pause when Nene and her husband Gregg accepted an invite from Kenya’s husband Marc Daly to attend his men’s empowerment event.

In a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Nene and Kenya gave their perspectives of why they can’t find common ground.

On Sunday’s episode, the women and their partner’s were invited to a couple’s bowling night thrown by Kenya and Marc in an effort to become familiar with the group ahead of Marc’s event. However, it wasn’t clear if Nene and Gregg would show up because out of spite, Kenya invited each of the ladies and their men, but conveniently left out Nene, while inviting her husband. Viewers sat on edge until the last-minute where Gregg and Nene unexpectedly showed up to the group’s surprise.

“I purposefully didn’t invite Nene because I don’t get along with her. She just tried to fight me in Toronto. She literally tried to fight me,” Kenya said.

Tensions came to a boiling point after the group took a trip to Toronto, where security had to intervene between Kenya and Nene during a heated discussion regarding Cynthia Bailey and the never-ending “snakegate.”

From Nene’s point of view, she said she tried to extend an olive branch to Kenya on multiple occasions prior to Sunday’s episode.

“I think that she thinks it’s great to argue with me. I think that she thinks that this will keep us in the press because her mind thinks like that” Nene said. “She could’ve accepted that olive branch 10 times over, she just wanted to continue to argue,” Nene said.

Throughout the season we’ve seen Marc praise Nene even though his wife has expressed numerous times that she wants nothing to do with her. On multiple occasions, Marc persists that Nene is someone he respects and downplayed the situation between Nene and Kenya, even as Kenya brought up Nene’s verbal attacks during her pregnancy and the recent display of physical aggression between the two.

“I have a problem with the fact that he’s always kissing Nene’s ass from meeting her once or twice and she introduced Gregg to him. So somehow that made him feel so good and so important that he like, is riding for her,” Kenya continued.

“I’m like but what about me, I’m your wife. You need to ride for me. If someone mistreats me, they mistreat you. We are a family, we’re one. So I don’t understand why if I’m constantly telling you that this woman is evil to me, she’s talked about our unborn child. Why do you like her?”

In conclusion Marc somewhat storm rolled Kenya to get her to put her differences aside so that Nene and her husband would feel comfortable to attend his event for underserved young Black men in Atlanta. Marc’s decision to ignore Kenya’s request spurred thousands of comments on social media during Sunday’s episode, with many siding with Kenya that her husband should’ve had her back and refrained from throwing her under the bus.

As the unraveling of their relationship continues to play out, next week’s episode seems to offer a breaking point where Marc can be heard saying that he’s unhappy with his marriage. In real time, the two seem to be working on their differences after they announced their decision to separate late last year.

Check out the full episode below for the cast and their thoughts on season 12, episode 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.