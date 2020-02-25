6-Year-Old Florida Girl Begs School Resource Officer To Release Her In Disturbing, Shocking Video

The family of Kaia Rolle, a 6-year-old who was arrested on school grounds, recently released disturbing footage from the September 19, 2019, incident, where the child can be heard pleading and crying with officers for her release.

The footage, obtained by the New York Post shows Kaia prior to, and in the aftermath after she was restrained with zip ties by officers at the Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy Charter School in Orlando, Florida.

“No, no, I don’t want handcuffs on!” Kaia screams at one point in the video. “No, don’t put handcuffs on! Please!”

“Please — give me a second chance!” she later begs. “Please, let me go!”

Kaia was cuffed and escorted to a police car by Officer Dennis Turner, who was later suspended for not securing approval from his supervisor prior to the arrest.

Administrators called authorities claiming Kaia had struck three employees at the school in the midst of a kicking tantrum. However Kaia’s grandmother, Meralyn Kirkland, was outraged and argued the incident should have been handled differently due to her claim that Kaia suffers from sleep apnea and was acting out due to a change of medication and sleep deprivation.

“No six-year-old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them and they were riding in the back of a police car and taken to a juvenile center to be fingerprinted, mug shot,” Kirkland said.

Kaia was one of two children taken into custody from the school on the same day. She was booked at Orlando’s Juvenile Center where she was also fingerprinted and posed for a mug shot. Kaia was also charged with misdemeanor battery, but prosecutors dropped the charge the next day.

Kirkland along with other family members want the state to do more by setting a standard that the state law minimum to arrest children be set at 12 years old. Currently the law states a child can be arrested under the age of 12 with approval, leading to why Turner was suspended from his school resource officer duties.

“I knew that what they did was wrong, but I never knew she was begging for help,” Kirkland told the Orlando Sentinel on Monday. “I watched her break.”