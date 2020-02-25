Popular Food Blogger Angela “The Kitchenista” Davis Seeks The Public’s Help In Locating Missing Son

Many on social media might know her as “The Kitchenista,” but at the core, Angela Davis is a mom who is concerned about the safe return of her son, Jaden Davis, who has been missing since February 22.

Angela first shared the news with her Twitter followers, expressing concern and fear regarding her son’s whereabouts on Monday.

“Urgent ask…Never thought I’d need help to do this but my son is missing in #Detroit and I need help locating. Jaden was last seen Sat 2/22 in the Greenacres neighborhood. 16 y/o 5’9, 175 lbs. He was wearing a blue hoodie/black pants. PLEASE call 313-596-1240 or DM me w/info,” she wrote.

Other identifiers of his physical appearance include a tattoo on his forearm and a clock/rose tattoo on his upper arm, the outlet reports.

According to a news report by WXYZ, Jaden was last seen in the Detroit neighborhood of 8 mile on Detroit’s West Side, near Picadilly and Canterbury Road.

As any mother would be, Angela expressed that she is going through pure agony at this time and asked her followers for their support.

I feel so helpless right now. Didn’t want to resort to this on social. It’s overwhelming. This is a nightmare I wouldn’t wish on any parent… just want my kid home. 💔 — Angela (@TheKitchenista) February 25, 2020

Hopefully Jaden will return home to his family safe and sound. If you have any information regarding his disappearance, please contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240.