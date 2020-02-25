Popular Food Blogger Angela “The Kitchenista” Davis Seeks The Public’s Help In Locating Missing Son
Many on social media might know her as “The Kitchenista,” but at the core, Angela Davis is a mom who is concerned about the safe return of her son, Jaden Davis, who has been missing since February 22.
Angela first shared the news with her Twitter followers, expressing concern and fear regarding her son’s whereabouts on Monday.
“Urgent ask…Never thought I’d need help to do this but my son is missing in #Detroit and I need help locating. Jaden was last seen Sat 2/22 in the Greenacres neighborhood. 16 y/o 5’9, 175 lbs. He was wearing a blue hoodie/black pants. PLEASE call 313-596-1240 or DM me w/info,” she wrote.
Other identifiers of his physical appearance include a tattoo on his forearm and a clock/rose tattoo on his upper arm, the outlet reports.
According to a news report by WXYZ, Jaden was last seen in the Detroit neighborhood of 8 mile on Detroit’s West Side, near Picadilly and Canterbury Road.
View this post on Instagram
I’m saddened to share that my 16 y/o son Jaden is missing in Detroit. He was last seen on Saturday morning in the Greenacres neighborhood. He attends Jalen Rose Leadership Academy. If you have friends and family in Detroit that can reach out to people his age, please spread the word. Any info is helpful for his safe return. You can message me directly or contact Detroit Police at 313-596-1240. I recently changed my personal cell #, if you have it feel free to reach out or contact me on social. Jaden did not have his phone on him. I’m sorry that I can’t reply to everyone just trying to prioritize tips coming in. Thank you to everyone for your prayers and help.
As any mother would be, Angela expressed that she is going through pure agony at this time and asked her followers for their support.
Hopefully Jaden will return home to his family safe and sound. If you have any information regarding his disappearance, please contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240.