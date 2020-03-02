What To Do If Your Cheating Suspicions Are Confirmed

The days and weeks immediately following the discovery of infidelity can feel as though you’re living in the Twilight Zone. It’s one thing to have suspicions that a partner is cheating, it’s another to have concrete proof. Not only are you tasked with facing the reality that your partner has committed the ultimate betrayal and shattered all forms of trust that exist within the relationship, but it can also be difficult to figure out what to do next. Naturally, you’ll want to lash out and seek revenge to make yourself feel better. But even then, you’ll still have to answer the question, “Now what?” Here are six steps to take after learning your partner has cheated — regardless of whether you choose to stay or leave.

Pause

Before taking action, slow down and give yourself time to process what has occurred. Infidelity is painful and can trigger a flurry of emotions ranging from anger to sorrow. While it can feel like the best course of action after discovering a betrayal of this magnitude is to immediately pack your things and go, it’s better to give yourself some time to think things through before making a decision — especially if there are children involved. You don’t want to blow up your life or put your children in an unstable situation because you had a knee-jerk reaction. Give yourself a second to find your footing.

Give yourself some space

It’s difficult to work through your feelings after a betrayal when the person who betrayed you is constantly around. It can be helpful to temporarily remove yourself from the equation so that you can truly feel the weight of what has happened without having the other person around constantly apologizing or, even worse, lying and/or trying to downplay their actions. Consider temporarily staying with a relative for a few days or weeks or asking your partner to leave temporarily.

Lean on your support system

It’s helpful to talk through your feelings, so lean on the people you trust during this difficult time. While infidelity can sometimes cause you to feel embarrassed or ashamed, the people who truly love and care about you are going to support you no matter what. Additionally, remember that you’re not required to share every dirty detail if you’re not comfortable telling everything.

Communicate

While the last thing that you probably want to do is talk to the person who betrayed you, it’s a good idea to hear them out when you’re ready. The conversation doesn’t need to happen immediately — and it should take place when you’re feeling calm — but you’re going to want to talk. Giving your partner the silent treatment may feel good at first, but it’s not helpful in the long run.

Consider your feelings

After you’ve given yourself time to grieve the relationship you once knew, consider your feelings and how you want to move forward. Do you want to stay and work things out? Do you want to end the relationship? Your support system will have their opinions, but you will ultimately have to do what’s best for you and your family.

Establish a plan

Should you decided to end the relationship, you’ll want to develop a strategic and logical plan for your exit. Your partner has already broken your heart, it makes no sense to thrust yourself or your children into an uncomfortable or unstable living situation out of spite. Consider the logistics of your life, your finances, and what you’ll need to do to make your transition as seamless as possible. Should you decide to stay, you and your partner will need to agree on what’s needed to reestablish trust in the relationship, like therapy or marital counseling, and what boundaries are necessary for each of you to feel comfortable.