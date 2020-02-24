Harvey Weinstein Was Just Found Guilty Of Rape & Sexual Assault So Will Black Men Finally Hear Us Out?

“What about Harvey Weinstein?”

In discussing sexual assault with some of our Black brothers, many of us found this sole question as a resounding theme among them. Coupled with America’s history and pervasive violence against Black bodies, this was a loaded inquiry that oftentimes irritated and confused even the most patient among us.

Here we were in our group chats and online forums like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, unloading and uncoupling from figures who, as a collective community had propped themselves up to be America’s dad (Bill Cosby) and the King of R&B (Robert Kelly). Individuals who for many years escaped our criticism because of who we thought they deserved to be. And then there came a time where we could no longer look away.

All the while, Black women sat in silence at times to the question because the pain of answering it was too deep. One of the main things I personally contemplated was the persistence to maintain white supremacy was so deep, that it would prompt the disbelief of our stories of neglect and sexual assault. It became clear that the question was not in the pursuit of seeking justice but in the theme of making sure that Black men were allowed to get away with crimes similar to those committed by white men.

The question also incited anger because there was no true reading into what occurred. If you asked many of these same brothers about what actually transpired in Weinstein’s case, or who were his accusers, they often came up short.

But on Monday, a New York jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexual assault and rape, the culmination of over two years of repeated accusations, spanning most of his career in Hollywood. The jury’s decision came after a week of deliberations. Weinstein could face up to 25 years in jail over the separate charges, NBC News reports. In total at least 100 women have come forward, accusing the once untouched production mogul of sexual assault and misconduct.

Weinstein was found guilty of third-degree rape of actress Jessica Mann, as well as a count of criminal sexual act in the first degree against Mimi Haley, a former “Project Runway” production assistant. However, he was acquitted of two counts of predatory sexual assault, which each carried a sentence of up to life in prison, and he was also acquitted on a count of first-degree rape against Mann.

The Weinstein case had other pitfalls for Black women. Many of Weinstein’s accusers were heralded as the founders of the #MeToo Movement, ignoring the years of grassroots work done by Black activists like Tarana Burke. And it was largely ignored that one of Weinstein’s accusers was a prominent Oscar-winning actress, Lupita Nyong’o.

And the sexual assault claims against famous Black men have continued, Russell Simmons, Damon Dash, Antonio Brown, Tavis Smiley and many others. There is more work to be done, to unravel these painful conversations that are worth more than a mere dismissal. Black women continue to suffer at the highest rate regarding intimate partner violence, and there is still the dark history of Black women’s bodies reigning as the source of neglect, rape, pillaging.

So your archetype was just accused of sexual assault and rape. What will you say to defer now?