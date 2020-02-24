RHOA: If Your Spouse Has An Issue With Someone, Y’all Both Have A Problem

In this week’s episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Marc continued his bizarre efforts to show the world that despite his wife’s bitter and long-lived feud with NeNe, he doesn’t have a problem with her. The entrepreneur made it clear at the beginning of the season that NeNe had “always been nice” to him — despite the fact that she had referred to his then-unborn child as a “buffalo.” And in last night’s episode, his “let’s all get along campaign” continued, even after Kenya told him that she and NeNe almost came to blows during the Toronto trip.

After the couple shared in a swim class session with their adorable daughter, Brooklyn, Marc mentioned inviting NeNe to couple’s bowling night and his upcoming charity event based on the strength of his relationship with Gregg.

“I do want them to be part of the event because the event is for a cause and it’s bigger than any petty stuff,” Marc told Kenya.

“I feel very uncomfortable being in an intimate setting with her when she has not addressed the fact that she has tried to fight me, called me names, and cursed me out,” Kenya explained. “She got in my face pointing and people had to hold her back.”

“I’m your wife and if I have a problem with someone, that means you have a problem with someone,” Kenya later added during a confessional interview.

Clearly, Marc never got that memo. In response to her comments about almost coming to blows with NeNe, Marc responded: “A lot of people get in people’s face, that doesn’t mean they want to fight.”

It always seems extremely phony when reality TV personalities go to great lengths to drag cast members who clearly don’t like one another into the same space and then argue that it’s “for a cause.” More often than not, these interactions go left, making it obvious that getting everyone together was more about making great television than raising awareness around a cause. But when it’s your own spouse who is pressing to get you into a social event with someone you almost fought, it looks particularly questionable. Either Kenya and Marc are playing accomplices in this reality TV game and are going above and beyond to build up their storyline, or Marc doesn’t possess a loyal bone in his body. It’s highly unlikely that Marc and Gregg are anything more than casual acquaintances. The fact that Marc would want to put Kenya in the same room with a nemesis in an effort to maintain a relationship with a casual acquaintance that he met through his wife in the first place is highly suspect.

Granted, Kenya is no angel. She’s a mean-spirited bully who antagonizes people for sport, but that’s who Marc decided to marry. And NeNe is only slightly better than Kenya in that regard. It’s ironic that Marc would choose to prioritize a casual alliance over his spouse — especially, when the ally would never do the same for him. Gregg had zero qualms telling both Kenya and Marc that “he can’t go nowhere his wife can’t.” He clearly likes Marc, but he obviously likes his wife more. Unfortunately, it seems Marc can’t relate.