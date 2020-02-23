Apryl Jones Is Opening A Medical Practice

Apryl Jones is venturing into the health care field. Outside of starring on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Hollywood and having her own wine, A’mei La Vie, she has revealed that she will be opening her own medical practice.

On Instagram, she said she will be partnering with birthing center Gracefull Birthing to open her a medical center for women across Los Angeles that don’t have health insurance.

“There are so many people especially in LA that don’t have the proper care/insurance that I want to help,” the mother of two wrote on Instagram. “We take all people but it is my goal to help those that are underprivileged and those that lack insurance.”

Since she’s partnering with a birthing center and she posted that women will be able to see gynecologists and receive ultrasounds, it seems that the practice will be focus on reproductive health and pregnancy.

Hopefully the process of jumpstarting her practice is documented on the upcoming season of Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood. Last season, Jones and former B2K member Fizz were the talk of the town after they started dating and received backlash from the entire cast. It seemed that the two had broken up after they unfollowed each other on social media recently but Moniece Slaughter, the mother of Fizz’s son and fellow cast member, revealed that that’s not the case at all. Slaughter claims that the couple is making it seem like they have split due to Jones being in family court with Omarion, the father of her two children, and him not agreeing with his children being around Fizz.

“They’re still very much together,” Slaughter told Baller Alert in January. “Still living together, and she has not lost custody. The pictures she’s been posting of her and her daughter with the stripper pole in the background are in Dreux’s house. The video of her sleep on the floor Christmas Day and toasting with her friends was at Dreux’s house as well.”