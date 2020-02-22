The Trial Of Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer, Eric Holder, To Start In April

Almost a year after his tragic death, the man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle will soon getting ready to head to trial. According to the NY Daily News, Eric Holder could be beginning his trial in April. The judge is eager to give Holder a speedy trial and may even begin the proceedings in late March. It’s reported that Judge Robert Perry wants the trial finished by April 14th.

Holder is accused of shooting Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, in front of his Marathon Clothing Store in his hometown of Los Angeles on March 31st, 2019. While visiting his store, Hussle told Holder that he had heard he had been “snitching,” which allegedly led Holder to fatally shoot the Grammy-winning rapper.

A witness testified that the “Hussle & Motivate” rapper said “Man, you know, they got some paperwork on you” to Holder.

“Mr. Holder got out of the car, immediately walked up to the group where Mr. Hussle, or Mr. Asghedom was, and they had a conversation,” Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said during a recent court hearing. “That conversation is important because that conversation had something to do with Mr. Asghedom accusing Mr. Holder of snitching, which in the gang world is a very serious offense.”

Holder allegedly left and then returned and fired rounds from a semiautomatic gun and a revolver at Hussle, shooting him in his head and torso. He was 33-years-old.

Holder, 30, is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was indicted last May. He was previously represented by Christopher Darden, known for losing the infamous O.J Simpson case in the ’90’s. After Darden began receiving death threats he stepped down as Holder’s attorney.