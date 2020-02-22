The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Starts Next Week

Eight years after her death, fans will get to see Whitney Houston perform again. The hologram tour that has been spoken about for some time now is finally happening. The “An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour” is kicking off on February 25th.

Despite her fans being creeped out, Pat Houston thinks her late sister-in-law would have loved this idea.

“Whitney prided herself on her family and that included her fans,” Houston, who is the executor of her estate, said in a statement. “She adored her audiences and that’s why we know she would have loved this holographic theatrical concept. An event at this level is something special and Base Hologram’s track record to be fully authentic and respectful made them the perfect partner. This upcoming tour will allow audiences to experience Whitney’s amazing voice and passion for music for a long time to come and help them share that magic with future generations.”

The hologram tour came to life thanks to BASE Hologram. They used a body double and thousands of hours of footage of Houston’s performances to create the image.

“We created the hologram the same way they did Carrie Fisher in the ‘Star Wars’ movie ‘Rogue One,’” CEO of BASE Hologram Marty Tudor told the Associated Press. “It’s lengthy, it’s tedious, it’s a big, complicated process, but I think it worked.”

Whitney Houston’s hologram performing “Greatest Love of All” on “This Morning.” The singer’s hologram will embark on a new tour beginning Tuesday, Feb. 25th. pic.twitter.com/JeNYquXIeS — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) February 19, 2020

The tour will start in the UK and footage of what’s to come has already began to surface online. The concert will include performances of Houston’s hits “I Will Always Love You,” “Saving All My Love For You,” “How Will I Know?” and a cover of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” that she recorded over 30 years ago. There will be four backup dancers as well as two holographic dancers. The UK tour will end in April and then make its way to the United States.

Pat Houston added that the “My Love Is Your Love” singer said she wanted to do to this kind of tour shortly before she died, so seeing it come to life is an emotional experience.

This is something that she wanted to do,” she said to the AP. “I get very emotional watching this, because it is so, so close to what she wanted. The only thing missing is her, physically.”