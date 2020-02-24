How To Smooth Over Family Relationships

1 of 15

We have family for many reasons. We have them for support. We have them for love. We have them as a safety net when things go wrong. We get some of our identity and our values from them. I would also argue that, in some cases, the reason we have family—especially the reason we continue to have them, long past the age of needing them for survival—is to teach us about patience and compromise. I bet those are two traits you feel you have to exhibit a lot with your family, am I right? Having people with whom you are so close and with whom you speak to regularly—people you're obligated to and must be there for—comes with a lot of pressure, and sometimes conflict. You may have family members who, if they weren't your blood, you'd want nothing to do with. You may have one relative who, you swear, if you weren't related to her, and you just met her at a party, you'd think, "I want nothing to do with this person." And you wouldn't have to have anything to do with her. With most people who aren't either your family or your coworkers, you have the choice to just walk away. If you don't get along with somebody, in most cases, you can just go your separate ways. But that's not the case with family. You may have even tried before to cut ties with a family member, but you quickly realized what a nightmare you'd created for the rest of the family. You just made them deal with the problem you didn't want to deal with, and now they're juggling everything and dealing with politics to keep everyone happy. You don't want to do that to the family you like. So, for their sake, here are some behaviors that can smooth over family relationships.

Ask about them People love to talk about themselves. Whatever difficult family member you're dealing with, I promise you that she loves to talk about herself. We can forget that we have the power to turn the microscope around. If someone always interrogates you, just start asking her questions about herself and her life in a rapid-fire manner so she completely forgets she was once focusing on you.

Invite friends It may seem like a cheap move but you may need all the help you can get, and a peaceful interaction with family—however earned—is a win. So bring a friend along. Family tends to be on better behavior when a guest is present. They don't want to appear crazy or make the guest uncomfortable.

Be ready with neutral topics Perhaps arguments start because you get dragged into the same topics that cause fights. So be ready with neutral topics. Is there something you know you and this family member agree on? Or something that seems to make this person light up? Bring that up.

Avoid certain topics Do what you can to avoid the controversial topics that always seem to start a fight. And know that it's actually perfectly okay to pause and say, "Hey, I feel like we always fight when we talk about this, and I'd love us to get along. Can we talk about something else?" The other person, wanting to appear mature, will have to go along with that request.

Plan activities One issue families often run into is that they don't plan anything to do. They just sit around, with nothing to do but talk aka eventually fight. So plan something. Get a projector and let everyone show photos of recent vacations. Plan a game night. Have the kids put on a play for you. Stay entertained so you don't just get bored and petty.

Build in alone time You can create some alone time for yourself during these visits. Maybe you can volunteer to do the grocery shopping or take the dogs for a walk. That gives you a nice hour when you can be alone, without making it seem like you were trying to get away from everyone. You need this time to recharge.

Don't take it personally Whenever a family member—or really anybody—criticizes you, or tries to take you down a peg, it's usually because they're feeling insecure or inadequate in some way. Before responding, pause, and think of what they may be unhappy with in their own life. Take pity on them, now don't react.

Ignore and deflect Being able to be totally open with someone is great. You'll find friends with whom you can do that. But, with some family, their issues and their particular blind spots run so deep that you cannot possibly say what you need to say to them, in the duration of this short visit. So, sometimes, though it can feel a little immature, the move is to just ignore, deflect, and get through the visit. Making your point or saying what you need to say can sometimes just lead to a larger argument. Sometimes.

Let them feel useful If there is a particularly problematic family member who you always worry will act up or start a fight, do what you can to make this person feel useful. People feel good when they feel like the authority figure on something. So before you can talk about anything else, just ask this person for her advice or help with something you know she's good at.

Do it for someone else When you really can't think of any reason to not just hand it to this annoying family member, consider biting your tongue for somebody else. Think of the person who will be most hurt by this argument—maybe it's this person's spouse or parent—and be kind for that person. Perhaps you don't like the person in front of you, but you love the person who'd be most hurt by this conflict.

Don't try to change them You don't have to change your family. It never goes well when you try, right? Sure, maybe you are very emotionally intelligent and can see exactly what this person is doing wrong with her life. Just be grateful you've figured those things out about your life, and let that person be. She's an adult, and it's on her to fix her life at this point.

Let feedback come and go Ah yes. The terrible unsolicited feedback. Who doesn't love that? Your family will give you lots of it. They'll give it when they have no idea what they're talking about. They'll comment on things in your life that they're clueless about. Remember that it's just a suggestion and you don't have to take it. You can say, "Thanks, I'll think about that" and move on.

Space out visits Maybe you can only handle so much time with your family within a given time frame. It's okay to admit that. We all have humans we can only handle in small doses. It only makes sense that that might be your family. So space out visits. If you don't feel ready to see them again one month after this visit, tell them you just can't make it for your cousin's birthday party.

Stay sober Alcohol tends to make family interactions go worse. You think they'll go better, because everyone will be in a good mood. But everyone reacts differently to alcohol. Some people become grumpier and moodier when drunk. Some can't keep their mouths shut. That might be you.