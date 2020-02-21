Woman Files Lawsuit Against Cardi B, Accuses Rapper Of Assault, Spitting On Her & Racial Insults

A woman named Emani Ellis filed a lawsuit against Cardi B on Friday, claiming she was the subject of attacks from the rapper which included a physical confrontation and the hurling of racial insults.

In the suit obtained by TMZ, Ellis claims that incident occurred on February 24, 2018 in a medical building located in Los Angeles. The timing of the date would mean that Cardi B was four months pregnant with her daughter Kulture when the alleged confrontation took place.

Ellis, who at the time was working as a security guard in the building, claims Cardi struck her multiple times in the head and body, called her racial names (Ellis is Black), while also spitting on her.

She is suing for damages citing assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress.

Ellis also argues that Cardi’s security guard jumped between the women, injuring her in the process. As a result, Ellis also lost her job and claims Cardi used her celebrity status to make it happen.

However according to TMZ, witnesses have come forward to say the rapper did not physically assault Ellis, pointing to Ellis as the actual aggressor by saying she was the one who initially approached the rapper for a photo. At the time Cardi had not yet revealed her pregnancy and reportedly asked Ellis not to take any photos or video for that reason. Witnesses add that Cardi did not administer any physicality nor did she hurl any racial insults.

A rep for the building told TMZ that the campaign to terminate Ellis was initiated by Cardi’s doctor and patient coordinator because they felt Ellis had violated Cardi’s privacy. “The rep says Cardi gave them permission to release that information,” TMZ writes.

The Bronx rapper is also still awaiting the outcome of a separate case involving two sisters who claim the rapper ordered a violent attack in a Queens strip club as retaliation over an alleged affair with Cardi’s husband, rapper Offset of the Migos.