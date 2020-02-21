Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will No Longer Use The Sussex Royal Brand

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to reveal the regarding their decision to step down as members of the royal family, laying out what their involvement will look like moving forward.

The Duke and Duchess plan to cease using the term “royal” in reference to their titles, according to a statement issued by their spokesperson. The couple will not move forward with naming their new charity organization “SussexRoyal” for that reason.

“While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” the statement reads according to PEOPLE. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post Spring 2020.”

Meghan and Prince Harry will formally begin their departure on March 31, but are still scheduled to go back and forth between their residence in Canada and the U.K. Their agreement between Queen Elizabeth and her advisors will be up for a revisit after 12 months.

“The Duke and Duchess will be spending their time in both the United Kingdom and North America,” the spokesperson added. “In addition to continuing to work closely with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the U.K. and the Commonwealth throughout the year, The Duke and Duchess have also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish a new non-profit organization. The details of this new organization will be shared later in the year.”

“In general, the themes of their cause related work will remain unchanged, which includes the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment and mental health, collectively.”

Both Meghan and Prince Harry will retain their “HRH” titles, but will not actively use them. They will also continue to use their other formal titles including, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as The Earl and Countess of Dumbarton and The Baron and Baroness Kilkeel. Prince Harry will remain sixth in line for succession to the throne.