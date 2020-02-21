Taraji P. Henson And Fiancé Kelvin Hayden Took Us Along For Their Lovey-Dovey Getaway To Los Cabos

Want to see something romantic? You’re in the right place.

Empire star Taraji P. Henson and soon-to-be husband Kelvin Hayden packed their bags and traveled to Los Cabos, Mexico for a getaway. The pair also wanted to get away from the present frigid temperatures in Chicago where the 49-year-old actress is shooting the final season of her hit Fox series and a spin-off.

They stayed at the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in a suite with an ocean view, but also spent a good chunk of time exploring the area. They went on a romantic boat tour of the Cabo San Lucas Arch, had a candlelit dinner at Nobu Restaurant, relaxed in an adults only infinity pool, and enjoyed the hotel’s Esencia Spa featuring a cabana jacuzzi, hydrotherapy pool, experiential shower and of course, a couple’s massage and facial.

Nobu certainly pulled out all the stops for their trip, which occurred during Valentine’s Day weekend. They provided them with heart shaped strawberries, a giant display of sushi also formed in the shape of a heart and even “eternal flame” cocktails. They also dined on the crème da la crème of meals, featuring lobster, oysters, salmon tartare with caviar, octopus, yellowtail sashimi and more. It was an epic final Valentine’s before the couple take a trip down the altar.

It is unclear though, at this point, when exactly the couple are tying the knot. They were scheduled to wed in April (though there were rumblings that they were originally supposed to marry last summer), but Henson recently shared that with the possibility of dealing with April showers, they decided to push back the date.

“I mentioned one date… it was 4/4/20 and we were really going to do it 4/4/20, but my wedding planner was like, ‘Okay, in case it rains, we’ll have umbrellas’…and I was like, ‘You know what, never mind about April, let’s move it later,” she said. And while she wouldn’t confirm when “later” would be, she made it clear that she isn’t having cold feet, but instead, is excited.

“I am excited. I usually don’t get excited until it’s closer to me. It still seems so far off,” she said.

In the mean time though, check out how the future Mrs. and Mr. spent their time in Los Cabos by hitting the flip: