Boosie Learned A Lesson About “Free Speech” After He Was Turned Away From Planet Fitness For His Transphobic Commentary On Zaya Wade

Boosie Badazz seems to be having a tough time accepting the fact that there are hard lessons to grasp when you speak out openly and unprompted.

The Louisiana rapper shared his outrage on Instagram over being turned away from a local Planet Fitness while he pulled away in his car.

“Do not go to Planet Fitness, they racist. They haters. They just put me out Planet Fitness for what I said about Dwyane Wade son,” Boosie explained. “And they said I said in a video one of they employees was f—— or some s—… They got roaches in that b—h.”

His frustration is in reference to a disparaging rant he made about Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union’s trans daughter, Zaya Wade, who over the last week allowed her parents to reveal that she identifies as a girl, deading her birth name Zion. Dwayne shared the news on Ellen last week as he continues his press tour for his upcoming ESPN sports documentary, Life Unexpected.

“So once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home — first Zion, I don’t know if everyone knows, originally named Zion, born as a boy — came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward I’m ready to live my truth,’” he told Ellen DeGeneres. “‘And I want to be referenced as she and her. I would love for you guys to call me Zaya.’”

The family later shared that Zaya knew she was trans at three-years-old and began asking family members to reference her with she/her pronouns over the summer.

Boosie was somehow triggered by Zaya’s decision to live in her authentic truth, a task many grown adults don’t have the courage to muster, and took to the internet to slam Dwayne Wade while also purposefully misgendering Zaya. However, his viral video would have consequences, which came in the form of the Planet Fitness manager, who denied the rapper entry.

He attributed his treatment to the manager’s alleged sexuality, where he continued to be homophobic and vile in his argument.

“Manager who was gay refused to let me n planet fitness because of my past actions on social media about gender etc,” he said.

“Do not support planet fitness,” Boosie continued. “They have roaches, n they shower water don’t get hot! Get out ya feelings lil b—.”

A spokesperson for Planet Fitness released a statement to PEOPLE regarding the incident.

“Planet Fitness does not tolerate harassment or discrimination of any kind. In this instance, a guest was asked to leave after refusing to comply with gym policies and harassing club staff. We are the home of the Judgement Free Zone and as such, we have policies in place to ensure that we maintain a non-intimidating, welcoming environment for all of our members where everyone feels accepted.”

Most people on the internet rejoiced in the lesson that Boosie refuses to mind the business which pays him. One day people will learn to keep their hate speech to themselves. And while we live in a country which allows the freedom to say what you want, there’s always a karmic response to negative energy.