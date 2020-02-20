“There Are People Who Don’t Procreate With Just White People.” Issa Rae Says Hollywood’s Depiction Of Interracial Relationships Centers Whiteness

Issa is booked and busy. She’s promoting more than a few things right now, the newly released film The Photograph, the upcoming Lovebirds and her hit HBO series “Insecure.” To discuss all of that and then some, Issa sat down withVariety reporter Audrey Cleo Yap, who just so happens to be the same reporter who asked Issa who she was rooting for at the 2017 Emmys.

Rooting For Everybody Black moment

Yap: It’s been a minute since we…that was a moment that we had.

Rae: It was definitely a moment. Who could have anticipated that? I remember not even really wanting to do the carpet or go.

Yap: I remember fighting for the interview. I was like flagging your publicist. I just need to talk to her real quick.

Rae: So dope.

The Lovebirds and who can tell love stories

I mean I hope people just get inspired in the same way that Love and Basketball inspired me to want to create and tell stories. Photograph is more romantic drama and The Lovebirds is romantic comedy mystery starring a Black female and a Pakistani male as leads. And I don’t know that I’ve seen that pairing in that way ever. I think about Denzel in Mississippi Masala and even that was a different pairing gender-wise. I feel like every time there’s an interracial romance it feels like it centers Whiteness. If you didn’t know there are people who don’t procreate with just White people. I just thought they need to know.

Nathan the Ghost in “Insecure”

“We knew we wanted to end the season with that revelation, and we knew the following season, we wanted to go into it just a little bit more. So that was something we touched on just because she has this really big connection with this guy. And then he disappears. And I think that was the more central story. Because for Issa I think she depended on men and people to stand on and define her in many ways. And we haven’t seen her on her own. And in meeting him she needed to lose him to find out I don’t really need you. That was something we wanted to ground. We didn’t want it to be some big plot twist like, ‘Hey, I’ve got to tell you this.’ We want that to build gradually so you’re kind of going on that journey with him.”

Lawrence-Hive

Lawrence Hive will definitely be activated this season. So much so that Jay Ellis directed an episode this season. He did a phenomenal job.

The Diversity conversation

“I don’t feel like it’s up to me to answer those questions. Like, I’m doing the work. I’m out here. I’m employing who I need to employ, I’m telling the stories that I need to tell. Those questions need to be asked to the powers-that-be. It needs to be asked to the White people who run this industry. Those questions need to be directly asked of them to see what they’re doing and to see how much they care. And if you care, then you’ll make a difference. But to ask people of color constantly the diversity question, it’s like what do you want me to do about it? I’m already—I’m affected.”

You can watch the full interview in the video below.