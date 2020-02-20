Chante Adams To Star In A Re-imagining Of A League Of Their Own

“We are the members of, the All American League, we come from cities near and far…” A League of Their Own is a comedy about women from various backgrounds navigating the world of professional baseball. Set in the era of World War II, it tells a fictional story about the real All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

It was one of my favorite movies growing up. It showcased the power and perseverance of women. It’s funny as well as sentimental.

Somewhere in the midst of this elaborate story, a Black woman who was watching the women practice throws a stray ball back to the lead character Geena Davis. It’s a nod to the woke watchers that while this all-women baseball league is experiencing their own level of discrimination, it must be even more exaggerated for Black women.

Now, there’s a reimagining of the project and it will feature Black women.

According to Deadline, the remake of the 1992 film will star Chanté Adams, known for her recent role in The Photograph as well as Netflix’s Roxanne, Roxanne, will play the principal role.

The hourlong pilot will follow new characters who, according to the press release for the film, “embody the spirit of a generation of incredible women who dared to play professional baseball.” The show starts at the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the players across the United States as they navigate the sport, injuries and sexual awakenings.

Adams will be joined by fellow Black actress Gbemisola Ikumelo, along with Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Kelly McCormack. Priscilla Delgado and Roberta Colindrez.

According to Deadline, the character descriptions for Adams and Ikumelo’s characters are as follows.

“Adams is Max, a pitcher with an arm that could make men weep. She is ready for the big leagues and now, she just needs to make her own path there.

Ikumelo will play Clance. Born and raised in Rockford, Clance is Max’s best friend and biggest supporter, and a budding young artist in her own right.”

The new series from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures TV will be produced by Abbi Jacobson, known for her eponymous role in “Broad City.”