“I Got Really Tired Of Being Told To Hate My Body.” Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Mikaela Announces She’s Getting Into Adult Films

There’s a stigma around sex work. We think of it as degrading work that women do because they absolutely have to—not because they have a desire to do so. But our conception of sex work needs to expand. Because increasingly, we hear stories about women who not only pursue sex work, they prefer it.

And we’re talking about women of means, women with various options.

Recently, director Steven Spielberg’s 23-year-old daughter Mikaela Spielberg spoke to The Sun to share her new career in the sex industry, using her body and her work as a form of empowerment and healing from sexual abuse.

Mikaela, who was adopted by the Spielbergs when she was a baby, says her goal is to eventually work in a strip club once she obtains her sex worker’s license.

In explaining her decision, Mikaela said, “”I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body.

“Honestly I have hated my chest for so long but I’ve finally learned to embrace it. That was one of the things when I uploaded these first couple of videos, I realized, ‘This is the moneymaker’ – my large chest. And it was actually really nice and refreshing to have people saying cool things – because people can often say really upsetting things about a black woman’s body sometimes.

…

“And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul. I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.”

Mikaela, who first shared her new career path on social media, is very clear that her work as an adult entertainment star will be done alone.

On an Instagram post, she wrote, “I just launched my self-produced adult entertainment career. Safe, sane, consensual is the goal y’all. My body, my life, my income, my choice. I owe not a single person my autonomy or virtue just because of a name.”

Mikaela, who lives in Nashville Tennessee said she’s entering into this line of work in an attempt to be independent of her Hollywood parents.

“I’ve always been a very sexually natured person, which has gotten me in trouble before. Not in a predatory way, but just in the sense that people here in the South might not yet be comfortable with that. My main hope is just that I get somewhere lucrative enough to where I’m not tied down financially by things. And then I can really start saying to people there’s nothing wrong with me using my body in a way that feels comfortable to support myself. I can’t stay dependent on my parents or even the state for that matter – not that there’s anything wrong with that – it just doesn’t feel comfortable for me. This isn’t like an ‘end of the road’ or ‘I’ve hit bottom’ choice. This is a positive, empowering choice, I realized there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual.”

Consensual is of importance to Mikaela who suffered sexual abuse as a child. She said she was groomed by “predators” outside of her family and circle of friends.

She says the abuse caused her to endure years of mental health issues including anorexia, borderline personality disorder, and alcoholism.

“I’m very open about my borderline personality disorder both publicly, with friends and online – because we’re portrayed as manipulative monsters a lot.”

As a result of her trauma and behaviors, Mikaela said her parents sent her to a school for troubled teens. But it only made things worse.

“I came out of there worst than I was going in – with more anxiety and more attachment issues, more depression and more hatred from my body. I actually developed an eating disorder while I was living there. It’s not my parents’ fault. They couldn’t have known.”

Mikaela turned to alcohol trying to cope.

“I was really out of control from about the age of 11 years old, even to up up to two years ago. So that out of control-ness only stopped pretty recently. When I was 21, I used to drink every day and that went on for like two years until I almost died a couple of times.”

Today, she says she’s in a positive place after working through her issues with a therapist and her fiancé,

“Being open in this way and sharing my story and choosing this career is not a relapse for me. I actually feel very grounded and validated right now.”

Mikaela said she has a hard line at engaging in sex with another person for the entertainment of others in order to honor her fiancé, 47-year-old Chuck Pankow.

“I don’t want to do anything outside of solo stuff is because I feel like it would be a violation of my boundaries and my relationship with my significant other.”

Mikaela said her videos which feature her “pleasur[ing] herself in a calm environment” or giving “my huge natural breasts some love and care with rose tea oil” has attracted an audience of mostly older White men.

Mikaela says she has much love and respect for her parents and was nervous to tell them about her career choice. She said they were supportive of her decision.

Given her upbringing, their acceptance of the news didn’t come as a surprise to Mikaela. Speaking about her father, she said, “He always loved that I was super unique and he’s literally like an angel. He’s always loved that I know exactly what I want. And you know, we’ve had our conflicts, but he always has loved the way my brain functions and he really nurtured that for me…And he just loves to nurture my creativity and my identity in a way that I find really life-affirming.”

…

“My safety has always been a number one priority for them. I’m doing this, not out of an urge to hurt anybody or be spiteful about it, I’m doing this because I want to honor my body in a way that’s lucrative. I actually think that once they see how far I’ve come from the bottom I was at a year and a half ago, they’re going to look at this and go, ‘Wow, we actually raised are really self-assured, young lady.”

You can read Mikaela’s full interview, here.