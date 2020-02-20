Beauty Of 5: The Newest Beauty, Baby And Body Products From Dove

If you’re shopping for some new hair products that will soon become a favorite (because when are you not really?), you’ll be glad to know that Dove has some new shampoos, conditioners and styling goodies to stock up on.

Open to trying a new deodorant? Dove also has a new option for uneven underarms that will work wonders on perfecting your skin tone.

Need a wash for your baby or maybe even yourself? You guessed it. Dove’s got something new for you to try.

The popular Unilever brand is rolling out some formidable products at a very reasonable price, as in nothing over $10. As we get closer and closer to spring, it’s time to try some new stuff that will rejuvenate, cleanse and just overall, make you feel fabulous. Check out the new kids on the block in the beauty aisles from Dove.

Moisture Renew Blend Dove Body Wash

What makes the new line of Dove body washes different from what they already have on the market? Because Dove was the first to do body wash, they also wanted to be the first to bring a new formula to such products. The washes have Moisture Renew Blend, which allows the product to penetrate skin rather than just sit on top, as well as help your skin make the ceramides to maintain moisture even when being cleansed. There are also 14 types of washes, some scents old and some new, and they’re all based on the needs of many different skin types.