You HAVE to See What This Blower Brush Will Do For Your Hair

It takes a lot of effort to have a good hair day. If you want to take a shortcut, you’ll have to go make a trip to the salon and pay for a good blowout. It’s not the most practical of options, but then again, doing your own hair to achieve salon-styled locks takes so much time — if you’re able to do it at all. You have to wash it, dry it, and straighten it, all of which could easily eat up a few hours.

Luckily, you can speed up the process by picking up this Round Blower Brush by Adagio. Adored by professional stylists, this styling tool comes equipped with an air-dry function, allowing you to dry your hair and straighten it at the same time. It’ll take you less time to style your hair, meaning you’ll minimize heat damage, too.

This brush also utilizes Tourmaline technology, which produces negative ions to retain moisture and add a boost of shine. Plus, it has a 2-speed setting so you can choose your preferred drying speed and a lightweight design that won’t tire your arms out.

Typically retailing for $199, it’s now available on sale for only $49.99 — a savings of 74 percent.

Adagio Blower Brush – $49.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

