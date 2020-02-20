Library Security Guard Stabbed To Death After Telling Man To Lower His Music

On Tuesday a beloved library security guard was tragically stabbed to death after she asked a man inside the library to turn down his music so that he wouldn’t disturb other guests, NBC New York reports.

JUST IN: Witnesses say a female security guard at a Rockland County library was attacked and stabbed Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say that the victim, 52-year-old Sandra Wilson, was stabbed around 2 p.m. by Blanchard Glaudin, 25, in the Finklestein Library in Spring Valley, New York. Wilson had worked at the library for 10 years, which resulted in a prompt response from eyewitnesses after she was struck by Glaudin.

Police say when they arrived they found Glaudin restrained on the ground by other patrons, including a 15-year-old teen after Glaudin tried to escape the library. Some tried to administer CPR to Wilson during her last moments.

Wilson was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later succumbed to her wounds.

Read more on the deadly stabbing here:

Police told the outlet that the incident occurred in the library after Wilson asked Glaudin to turn down his headphones. He allegedly became annoyed and lunged at Wilson with a kitchen knife that had a six-inch blade.

“It looked like he was stabbing her, I didn’t see the actual knife but it was like a stabbing motion. Looked like near her neck, heart area and then he was stabbing her again in the lower stomach area. And then he just got up and we ran after him,” an unnamed eyewitness told ABC7 New York.

Glaudin was arrested on Tuesday and later plead not guilty to second-degree murder charges. He is scheduled to appear in court for another hearing on February 24.

“Patrons all loved her, everyone would come in and say hi to her,” said library clerk Christine Ball. “She would greet everybody with a smile, a pleasant attitude.”

Another eyewitness recalled her last moments as she kept repeating “I can’t breathe.”

Wilson leaves behind three children and one grandchild in her death. Shirley Wilson, Sandra’s mother, said she’s in disbelief regarding her daughter’s death.

“I have to forgive him because if I don’t I’ll be hating him and hate make you do crazy things. So I have to forgive him,” she told ABC7 New York.

Employees at the library were familiar with Glaudin prior to Tuesday’s deadly incident, but police are still investigating a motive.

On Wednesday the library remained closed in Wilson’s honor and local activists left mementos in front of the library to honor Wilson’s memory.