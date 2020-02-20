Let’s Use Anitra Gunn’s Murder To Talk To Our Son’s About Aggression And Healthy Relationships

I’m sure I speak for the masses when I say the news of Anitra Gunn‘s death was heartbreaking. Like many, I was praying for her safe return and her family and friends’ strength every time her story appeared on my timeline. While Anitra’s disappearance resembled the tragic loss of Alexis Crawford, I wanted this time to be different. I prayed Anitra would make it home despite the harsh reality that missing Black girls rarely do. Again, we find ourselves in this unfortunately familiar space, mourning the loss of the beauty and brilliance of another Black girl.

Still, Anitra’s death hit different. When the 23-year-old was first reported missing, her boyfriend, DeMarcus Little, was immediately identified as the top person of interest by the Fort Valley Police Department. And when authorities found the college student’s body on Tuesday, Little was taken into custody for criminal damage to Anitra’s property on February 5 — the 23-year-old man is accused of smashing the windows of Anitra’s apartment that day (the tires on her car were slashed as well). And though the investigation into Anitra’s death continues, all signs point to her boyfriend as the perpetrator.

As a proud Black woman, I know we are the strongest of God’s creations, but stories like this one leave me questioning our worth in the eyes of others, particularly Black men. Although we tell ourselves knowing our own worth is most important — and it is when it comes to self-care and self-love, the way others see us has created a standard, a standard in which Black women and girls are left to be continuously victimized. And what hurts most about that reality is the fact that our own men (Black men) seem to pose the greatest threat. The cases of Anitra Gunn, Alexis Crawford, and Aniah Blanchard are just a few of the most recent receipts.

I’m tired of having conversations with my daughter and other women/girls about how to protect themselves from the men that are expected to protect them. I also know that no matter how much we prepare our girls for the world, we can’t control the actions of others. I hate the fact that several chapters in my life’s book tell stories of me being victimized and violated by Black men. If I never read another story that reveals a Black man/boy’s inability to manage his aggression, I will be one happy Black woman.

Not only do I have a daughter, I’m also the mother of a 21-year-old Black man and, while my son is as mild-mannered as they come, I’ve always monitored his moods, behaviors, and relationships. My experiences with Black men, including his father, created fear about who my son would become and because of that fear I emphasized certain things and rebuked others. Of course, he was taught the basic importance of respecting women by me and his father, but I also knew that messaging would be confusing because his father rarely practices what he preaches. Like a lot of parents, he urged our son to do as he said, not as he did, but knowing bad behavior is often learned behavior that stems from the examples set at home, I worked overtime to ensure my son developed healthy ways to express his feelings.

Because I believe love and light present themselves in many different forms, I’m encouraging parents to teach their sons how to manage their emotions. Talk to them about things going on in the world and the pros and cons of reacting negatively or being overly aggressive. Be sure your sons know their emotions require self-control. Love your sons enough to honestly check them when they are wrong and address unhealthy behavior. Too often parents avoid hard topics, leaving their children to learn from their mistakes or from the world around them. Parents, children digest what we feed them, which is why it is our job to be mindful of our own behavior, relationships, and emotions. Your parenting could very well be what saves your son’s life or the life of the next Black woman whom he comes into contact with.