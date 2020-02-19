George Zimmerman Is A Racist Terrorist & His Phony Lawsuits Should Be Treated As Such

George Zimmerman is a murderous terrorist. Period.

Over the last eight years he has openly gotten away with murder, by taking the life of a 17-year-old boy named Trayvon Martin, moments after he was warned to stand down by Sanford, Florida, law enforcement.

The unhinged vigilante continues to terrorize and wreak havoc on Martin’s family and legacy, by filing a defamation lawsuit against Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg because they tweeted messages honoring Martin on what would have been his 25th birthday. A yearly mark of a life that was cut short on the basis of white privilege and racism.

Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today. How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?#BlackLivesMatter — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 5, 2020

My heart goes out to @SybrinaFulton and Trayvon's family and friends. He should still be with us today. We need to end gun violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all of our children—especially young Black boys—can grow up safe and free. https://t.co/9lXXlRnvzL — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 6, 2020

Zimmerman wants the presidential candidates to dish out damages to the tune of $15,000. He claims the tweets are defamation because they malign him as a purveyor of racism, while also arguing that Martin was a gangster and a thug who was an unruly son and student.

According to the Miami Herald who obtained the 30-page suit, Zimmerman argues:

“Buttigieg defamed Zimmerman by claiming without any basis whatsoever that the Hispanic minority advocate and Obama supporter Zimmerman shot Trayvon Martin in cold blood due to his ‘white supremacy,’ a racist cause that is held in great disdain and consternation by the public.”

“As for Warren, the suit alleges that in her tweet she claimed that Trayvon is not ‘with us’ due to ‘racism,’ which makes the connection to her 3.72 million followers that Zimmerman killed Trayvon in an act of racism.”

Zimmerman didn’t only reference the tweets and the damage they allegedly caused him, but also included disparaging details about Trayvon, describing him as a gangster, heavy marijuana user and constantly getting into fights.

His lawsuit marks the second time in less than two months where he has terrorized the Martin family. In December 2019, Zimmerman filed a $100 million lawsuit against the Martin’s parents and prosecutors, claiming that the case rested on false evidence. And prior to that he has spoken out publicly threatening anyone with a public platform who has used their access to call out the racism at play which led to his acquittal.

Zimmerman’s attempt to gain notoriety and attention by profiting off of Black pain is a sickness that only can be rooted out with the dismantling of white supremacy.