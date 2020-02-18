Ja’Net Dubois Of “Good Times” Dead At 74

Ja’Net Dubois, known for her role as Willona Woods on the show “Good Times,” was found dead today.

According to TMZ, Dubois’ family said that the actress died unexpectantly in her sleep last night in her Glendale, California home.

The news outlet had yet to confirm who discovered Dubois’ body but the family members claimed that Dubois has not complained of any ailments and seemed to be in good health, according to those who were around her. In fact, a couple of weeks ago, she attended a fan event in Hollywood.

While Dubois is most recognized as the neighbor in “Good Times,” her career began on Broadway in the 60’s, where she worked alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Sammy Davis Jr. From 1970-1972 she was in a soap opera “Love of Life,” as Loretta Allen. The role made her the first African American woman as a regular cast member on a soap.

TV producer Norman Lear first saw Dubois in The Hot I Baltimore, which led to him casting her in “Good Times.”

Dubois appeared in “Good Times” co-star Janet Jackson’s “Control” video in 1987.

Throughout her career, she appeared in several films including I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, Tropic Thunder and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

In 1992, Dubois along with Danny Glover and Ayuko Babu co-founded the Pan African Film & Arts Festival in Los Angeles.

Dubois was awarded two Emmys for her voice work role as Mrs. Florence Avery in the animated series “The PJs.”

“Good Times,” would be what she was best known for but Dubois also had talent as a musical artist. She co-wrote and sang the theme song for “The Jeffersons,” “Movin’ on Up.”

Ja’Net is survived by her three children. She was 74.