Rosario Dawson Comes Out As Part Of The LGBTQ+ Community

I think it’s fair to say that there’s a bit of mystique around actress Rosario Dawson. And in the entertainment business, mystique is what keeps people intrigued.

Since people have been so interested in Dawson, they practically studied an Instagram post from nearly two years ago and assumed that Dawson came out as a part of the LGBTQ+ community. The post was a verse from rapper Chika, who is openly gay.

Dawson quoted lyrics from Chika’s song. But people interpreted the “coming out” in Dawson’s own words.

“happy pride month! sending love to my fellow lgbtq+ homies. keep being strong in the face of adversity. loud & proud. here’s a lil throwbyke to last year.”

When Dawson sat down for an interview with Bustle, the 40-year-old was asked about the post and whether it was her coming out.

“People kept saying that I [came out]…I didn’t do that. I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out.”

Then realizing what she’d just done, Dawson said, “I mean, I guess I am now.”

She didn’t offer any further explanation about her sexuality and said that she’s never been in a queer relationship.

“I’ve never had a relationship in that space, so it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me.”

Now, Dawson is currently dating Senator and former Democratic Presidential nominee Cory Booker. Dawson shared that this relationship, being played out partially in the public eye has been challenging. In addition to being so public, Dawson was also bringing Booker into the life of her 17-year-old daughter whom she adopted in 2014.

“It’s the first time I felt like I had to be responsible about my choice of love, which is a challenging thing to do,” she said. “If you fall in love, you fall in love. But there’s another aspect I had to consider: what this meant in [putting] a microscope on my family and particularly on my daughter. But in each other I think we found our person.”