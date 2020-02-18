Michelle Obama Shows Off Her Throwback Prom Drip For New Voting Initiative

Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama just blessed us with a moment and a message on Instagram. Obama is gearing up to help engage young voters as we face one of the most important elections in our country’s history, and decided to do it with a little bit of flair.

“Throwing it back to my 1982 prom night and this pink satin, polka-dotted dress. If you’re a student or teacher, join the #PromChallenge with @WhenWeAllVote and @MTV and tell us what your school is doing to register students to vote — you could get a free prom for your school,” she wrote.

The photo shows Obama in a satin pink dress with a peep of leg/elongated split all the while seated in the iconic wicker chair which makes an appearance in many a classic Black photo opp.

MTV’s When We All Vote Challenge is a partnership with the +1thevote campaign, and a collaboration with Rent the Runway to help high schools integrate voter registration drives for students and the surrounding community, according to the initiative’s website. Participants are invited to apply and can receive “up to $5,000 to make their school’s prom dreams come true.”

The move prompted other celebs to partake in the social media challenge, including Kerry Washington and Tracee Ellis Ross to share their prom fits.