Search Intensifies For Missing Fort Valley State University Student Who Vanished On Valentine’s Day

A Fort Valley State University student’s family is desperately searching for her after calls and texts sent wishing her a happy Valentine’s Day went unanswered. 24 hours later her family reported her missing.

Anitra Gunn’s car was recovered on Saturday afternoon near her neighbor’s home, but strangely the bumper was missing. Police believe the missing bumper is an important piece of the puzzle in her disappearance. A welfare check at her apartment found no evidence of a disturbance, as everything seemed to be in its original place, according to 11 Alive.

MISSING: Georgia authorities continue to search for a missing Fort Valley State University student. 23-year-old Anitra Gunn was last seen on Friday. https://t.co/cnMzSPquGH (photo from WGXA) pic.twitter.com/8zzlgWNfB5 — ABC 33/40 News (@abc3340) February 17, 2020

Gunn’s father Christopher said he last spoke with his daughter 72 hrs prior before reporting her missing.

According to investigators, Gunn, 23, was last seen on Friday morning at a home belonging to her boyfriend’s aunt. Police have towed his vehicle and questioned him regarding Anitra’s whereabouts.

Ladies And Gentleman We Are Looking For My Little Cousin Anitra Gunn, Last Seen Thursday Morning In Fort Valley Georgia Where She Attend College, Please Share My Tweet All Around Georgia Area So We Can Bring Her Home Safe.. pic.twitter.com/5CQDnuV48J — Jerome Gunn (@JeromeGunn6) February 16, 2020

Prior to her disappearance, gun was a senior agriculture major at Fort Valley State University located in Georgia. Fort Valley State University officials have also expressed concern regarding Dunn.

“FVSU is working closely with the Fort Valley Police Department, which is investigating Anitra’s disappearance,” the school said in a statement obtained by 11Alive. “Campus officials have been in touch with Anitra’s family to offer our support for Anitra’s safe return.”

Meanwhile investigators have formed a task force including the Peach County Sheriff’s Office and the Peach County Drug Enforcement Unit.

Authorities are offering a $5,000 award for any information leading to Gunn’s recovery. They are also asking for anyone with information pertinent to the investigation to call the Fort Valley Police Department at 478-825-3384.