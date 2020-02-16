15-Year-Old Disney Star Nikita Pearl Waligwa Has Died

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, seen in the Disney 2016 film Queen of Katwe, has passed away at the tender age of 15-years-old. Waligwa passed away due to a brain tumor, Deadline reports.

The Ugandan actress was diagnosed with the brain tumor in 2016. Queen of Katwe director Mira Nair helped to fundraise for Waligwa to get the necessary medical care in India during filming after Ugandan doctors said they didn’t have the necessary equipment to treat Waligwa. She went into recovery in 2017 but in 2019 another tumor grew.

Waligwa was a senior at Gayaza High School, who commented on her untimely death via Twitter.

“We are gutted as Gayaza High community,” reads the tweet. “No words can explain the pain at the moment. RIP Nikita.”

They added: “Indeed it’s heartbreaking. She will dearly be missed by everyone. She was a darling to many.”

Waligwa’s funeral was today according to New Vision, and she will be buried on Monday (February 17th).

“Waligwa has been a talented young girl whose star was blossoming into a bigger one” reads her obituary.

Queen of Katwe is a biographical film about child chess prodigy Phiona Mutesi, played by Madina Nalwanga. Waligwa portrayed Mutesi’s friend Gloria who explained the rules of chess to her. Mutesi mastered the game despite not getting inn school and went on to compete internationally in chess tournaments at the age of nine. Waligwa starred in the film beside Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o and David Oyelowo known for films like 12 Years A Slave and Four Brothers.

Queen of Katwe was her only film credit. Our condolences go out to her family.

