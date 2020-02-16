The Osundairo Brothers Pray Jussie Smollett Tells The Truth About Alleged Hate Crime Hoax

After 11 months, the charges against Jussie Smollett have been restored over accusations of lying to the police regarding a hate crime. The two people who were allegedly paid to participate in the hoax, brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo, are hoping that the former Empire star comes clean.

“We are actually praying for Jussie,” Ola Osundairo told TMZ. “We are praying that he finally has the courage to tell the truth.”

His brother Abel added that they are truly remorseful for their actions.

“Honestly we just regret being involved in a situation that caused so many people pain. It takes away the attention from situations that actually happen, hate crimes and people actually being hurt.

The Osundairo brothers are “fully committed to the public knowing the truth” and plan to cooperate with this new indictment and plan to testify if asked.

Smollett was hit with a new six count indictment of disorderly conduct felony charges for making four separate false reports to the Chicago Police Department by Cook County special prosecutor Dan Webb last week.

“Mr. Webb has also concluded that further prosecution of Jussie Smollett is ‘in the interest of justice,’” the special prosecutor’s office said in a official statement. “Several factors went into this determination, including the extensive nature of Mr. Smollett’s false police reports, and the resources expended by the Chicago Police Department to investigate these false reports.”

Last year, he was charged with 16 felony charges but they were all dropped abruptly in March 2019.

Smollett has not commented on this new indictment his lawyer is suspicious of the revival of charges.

“This indictment raises serious questions about the integrity of the investigation that led to the renewed charges against Mr. Smollett, not the least of which is the use of the same [Chicago Police Department] detectives who were part of the original investigation into the attack on Mr. Smollett to conduct the current investigation, despite Mr. Smollett’s pending civil claims against the City of Chicago and CPD officers for malicious prosecution,” she said in a statement. “And one of the two witnesses who testified before the grand jury is the very same detective Mr. Smollett is currently suing for his role in the initial prosecution of him. After more than five months of investigation, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has not found any evidence of wrongdoing whatsoever related to the dismissal of the charges against Mr. Smollett. Rather, the charges were appropriately dismissed the first time because they were not supported by the evidence. The attempt to re-prosecute Mr. Smollett one year later on the eve of the Cook County State’s Attorney election is clearly all about politics not justice.”

Smollett will be arraigned on February 24th, 2020. If he is convicted, he faces three years in prison.