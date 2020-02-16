Kandi Burruss Releases Statement About Old Lady Gang Restaurant Shooting

On Valentine’s Day, Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Old Lady Gang was the scene of the shooting that left three people wounded. She’s now speaking out about the unfortunate incident.

“My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said in a statement via Instagram. “Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted. We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by law enforcement and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring to justice those involved. As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area; we hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values.”

The former Xscape member also encouraged anyone who has tips about the shooting to call the police.

“We appreciate all of the love and prayers that have come our way and we encourage anyone with any information regarding any aspects of the events that occurred to please reach out to law enforcement as soon as possible.”

An unidentified man entered the restaurant on Friday (February 14th) and opened fire. He was aiming at a specific person but ended up shooting two bystanders as well, one who was reportedly a teenage girl. No one had life- threatening injuries. A description of the shooter has not been released.

Burruss and her husband Tucker opened Old Lady Gang back in 2016. They now have three locations throughout Georgia.