Wendy Williams Apologizes After Telling Gay Men To ‘Stop Wearing Our Skirts And Our Heels’

Unfortunately, talk show host Wendy Williams has put her foot in her mouth once again and this time it was about the LGBTQ community. During the Wendy Williams Show this week (Feb.13), the gossip queen had a few choice words for men who prefer women’s clothes and accessories.

After asking her co-hosts who was celebrating Galentine’s Day in place of Valentine’s Day she ended up giving gay men a tongue lashing.

“If you’re a man and you’re clapping, you’re To ‘ not even a part of this,” New Jersey native said. “You don’t understand the rules of the day … I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get a menses every 28 days. You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through.”

When she should’ve stopped, she didn’t and ended with comments that some saw as hurtful.

“And stop wearing our skirts and our heels. Just saying, girls, what do we have for ourselves. … Looky here now, gay men, you’ll never be the women that we are. No matter how gay.”

After receiving backlash, she offered an apology via video and became visibly emotional as she expressed her regret.

“I’m 55 years old and maybe I sounded like your auntie, your mother, your big sister or somebody out of touch,” Williams said in her video. “I’m not out of touch except for perhaps yesterday by saying what I said. I deeply apologize and I deeply appreciate the support that I get from the community. I will do better.”

Williams was also apologizing last month to her fans after she compared actor Joaquin Phoenix’s scar above his lip to having a cleft palate after calling him “oddly attractive.” She also made a donation to Operation Smile and the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association.