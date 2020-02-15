Omar Epps Will Star In ‘POWER’ Prequel, ‘Raising Kanan’

Another one of Black Hollywood’s gems has been summoned to star in one of the many spin-offs of the now defunct POWER. Omar Epps has been added to the cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Deadline reports.

No word on what Epps’ role will be in the POWER prequel but his character will reportedly be a main figure in Kanan’s life. This spin-off is the only one that will take place in the past.

Raising Kanan will focus on the backstory of POWER‘s deceased character Kanan Starks, Ghost and Tasha St. Patrick’s once confidant turned foe. After serving a decade in prison thanks to Ghost and Tasha framing him, he went back to his ruthless ways after being released and was focused on getting revenge while also infiltrating the Ghost’s crew. After manipulating their son, Tariq, Kanan found himself framed again by Tasha with the help of Tariq and killed after a shootout with police.

The other sequels include Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book IV: Influence and Power Book V: Force. Ghost will follow the events from the last season of POWER but from Ghost’s point of view. Influence will follow Councilman Rashad Tate, played by Larenz Tate, who is crooked and gets by thanks to his charm and gift of gab. Force is Los Angeles-based and will follow Tommy Egan, another one of Ghost’s right-hand men who is now his enemy, as he leaves the big rich town behind to take his operation to the west coast.

Some big names have already been snagged for the cast of Power Book: II Ghost. So far, Mary J. Blige and Method Man have been announced as major characters. Blige will play a hard-hitting Queens businesswoman named Monet while the Wu-Tang Clan rep will play attorney Davis Maclean who has a few skeletons in his closet that he wants to keep hidden.