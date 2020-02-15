Three Shot At Kandi Burruss’ Old Lady Gang Restaurant

On a day where love is supposed to be celebrated, hate showed its ugly head. While people were out eating at the Old Lady Gang restaurant, owned by Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker, there was a shooting that left three people shot.

According to TMZ, an unidentified man walked into the East Point restaurant and opened fire around 8:00 p.m last night (Feb 14.) The shooter allegedly had a target in mind. When he walked into the eatery and began firing, he was aiming for his main victim but two other people who were unrelated to conflict were also struck. All three victims have non-life-threatening injuries according to East Point police Captain Allyn Glover.

Police are currently searching for the suspect. They have a shooter in mind but do not have a motive.

“We are actively looking for a suspect but do not have any further information at this time,” Glover told the Atlanta Journal Constitution newspaper.

Burruss and Tucker opened the first Old Lady Gang restaurant, which serves southern soul food, in 2016 in Atlanta. In 2018, the East Point location, where the shooting occurred, opened. There’s also a location by the State Farm Arena where the Atlanta Hawks games are hosted. The recipes are inspired by Burruss’ mother Joyce Jones and her two aunts Nora Wilcox and Bertha Jones. The three matriarchs are known as the “Old Lady Gang” that inspired Tucker and the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star to open the Atlanta hotspot.

The couple has not yet commented on the shooting. The names and the ages of the victims have not been released. A description of the suspect has not been released.