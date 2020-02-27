How To Be Happy For A Friend When You’re Struggling

It can be especially difficult to be there for others — to celebrate their wins and encourage them during their losses — when you’re not having the easiest time yourself. Life is filled with highs and lows. Unfortunately, it is during those low moments that a win for a friend can feel like a knife to the heart. It’s not that you don’t want to be happy for them, but your present circumstances make it more challenging to share in those celebratory moments. However, it is not impossible. Here’s how to be happy for a friend when you’re having a valley experience.

Offer your congratulations

Silence or curtness from friends during celebratory moments is a quick way to put friendships on the rocks. You’ll want to preserve your friendships even though you’re having a hard time, so be sure to remember to send your congratulations and well wishes.