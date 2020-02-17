Lil Rel: The Photograph Shows A Different Side Of Men

One of my favorite conversations about this past weekend’s romantic release, “The Photograph,” happened with a friend and old coworker of mine who said she told people they need to do their homework when it comes to the film written and directed by Stella Meghie. “It requires intellectual aptitude,” she wrote to me in a direct message on Instagram. “If you don’t know history and need raunchy sex scenes, it’s not for you.”

Lauren was right. The drama factor in the Universal picture is so low, you might mistakenly think it’s devoid of real conflict. When I tried to describe the film to people, the word that kept escaping my lips was “sweet.” Shadow and Act writer Aramide A. Tinubu called it a “soft romance” — one that Black people deserve by the way — and that was the same sentiment I felt sitting in the theater watching Black people simply be with one another. No gimmicks or horror or trauma the way we’ve come to expect it from storylines which we star in, as Issa Rae pointed out. And I realized I was also seeing another version of Black men, one in which they weren’t overtly hurting Black women (behavior we’ve also grown accustomed to witnessing in both fictional and nonfictional narratives), nor did they have any desire to. It turns out that’s one of the things Lil Rel Howery, who plays the brother of leading man LaKeith Stanfield, enjoys most about the film as well.

“What I love about this movie is it goes away from the boy’s club thing like, ‘Yeah you can just play her ‘cuz it’s men being men baby.’ I like the fact that Kyle is checking [his brother] like, ‘No, bruh, you’re wrong. You’re doing this. I don’t want you hurting this young ladies feelings,’ and I think that’s the cool thing about the dynamic of the brothers.”

Another thing that was cool was watching a man not be afraid to do too much too soon. When Issa’s character Mae doesn’t call Michael (Lakeith) after he gives her his number, he shows up to an event she’s hosting. And not in an uncomfortable, stalker-like way, but as a gesture that says I’m serious about getting to know you and I want you to know it. It didn’t take long for Michael to develop feelings for Mae and Rel said he operates the same way.

“Life is too short just to be playing games. If I like you, I like you. If you spend real time with somebody it will happen right away. Like if you’re legit having a conversation, if you’re legit listening to each other.”

It’s for that reason movie dates are off the table for the 40-year-old Chicago native who wants to “actually talk to somebody” and who appears to be ready to settle down again soon as well.

“I’m not saying I’m tired of being single but it’s a lot,” he said laughing. “It’s a lot, especially as you obtain success and you attract everything — it’s a lot. It’s like, I don’t wanna keep doing this. I’m too old for this, you know what I mean?”

As a single woman, I absolutely do. And though I agreed with the comedian when he proclaimed “This is a tough time to date,” I pressed for details on what makes it so hard for a famous man with a successful career to find options. Options, it turns out, are not the problem. Finding women who are willing to let their guard down is.

“I do meet amazing women all the time, but everybody has this weird force field and overly protective thing all the time, like, ‘Oh I’m protecting myself from being hurt,’ but you gotta put yourself out here,” said the divorced father of two. “That’s the only way you’re going to find real love. We grown now. You can’t let every little thing break your heart. Yeah, stuff will hurt, but c’mon fam. You’re grown. Get over it. You’re disappointed, but let that be disappointed, don’t let that be the reason why [you can’t find someone.]”

Identifying with the characters in the film and some of the tough choices they have to make when it comes to love and their careers, Rel went on to talk about how we sometimes have a tendency to bury ourselves in work so we don’t have to try.

“You hear people like, ‘I don’t need nobody, it’s just me.’ Nah, we were all put here on earth to interact actually,” Rel rebutted. “I believe it’s very important and I’ve very much been more open to it now like, alright, let’s see what it is.”