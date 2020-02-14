Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg’s Apology

Yesterday, we reported that Snoop Dogg apologized to Gayle King for calling her “a funky, dog-head b*tch” and a “punk muthaf*cka” for asking Lisa Leslie a question about the late Kobe Bryant’s legacy.

Despite Snoop’s history and ongoing disrespect of Black women, the apology to King was pretty solid. He acknowledged the hurt he caused. Explained why he did what he did and took responsibility for the ramifications of his actions. It was a strong apology and it seemed, after a conversation with his mother , it was a sincere one.

In response, Gayle King, the target of his attacks, accepted the apology.

“I accept the apology and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss. I’m deeply sorry that questions I asked added to that pain. That was never my intention.,” King said in a statement issued via CBS News Thursday. “As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times. I don’t always get it perfect but I’m constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity.”

According to MSN.com, “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” which is in its third season on VH1, is now a part of the Viacom/CBS family as a result of a merger that happened between the two media companies late last year. While the network hasn’t addressed Snoop’s comments specifically, CBS News president Susan Zirinsky came to King’s defense over the weekend.

We certainly can’t say whether or not this influenced Snoop’s decision to apologize. Before this official statement, he did share that it was never his intention to incite violence against King, a 65-year-old woman. Still, with CBS’ ability to take money out of his pocket, I’m sure it didn’t hurt.

Snoop mentioned that he would like to speak with Gayle privately. Hopefully, they’ll be able to make that happen.