Liberal White Women Are Paying $2,500 For Dinners To Confront Their Racism

Liberal white women are paying $2,500 to host dinners that place them in the uncomfortable position of confronting their privilege and racism.

According to The Guardian, the program is called Race to Dinner and how it works is that a white woman volunteers to host dinner at her home for seven other white women. The host can either foot the bill herself or the guests can split the costs. During the gathering, Race to Dinner co-founders Regina Jackson, a Black woman, and Saira Rao, an Indian-American woman, facilitate a discussion that forces the women to accept their racism — both conscious and subconscious.

“If you did this in a conference room, they’d leave,” Rao told The Guardian. “But wealthy white women have been taught never to leave the dinner table.”

At a recent dinner, a woman by the name of Morgan Richards was exposed to her own subtle racism as she discussed a friend who praised her for adopting two Black children, suggesting that she’d saved them.

“What I went through to be a mother, I didn’t care if they were black,” said Richards.

Rao pushed back: “So, you admit it is stooping low to adopt a black child?”

Though uncomfortable, Richards accepted that her statement contained racist undertones.

Rao and Jackson have chosen to target liberal women with their program since they are most open to change. The co-founders believe that the other 53 percent of white women who voted for Donald Trump is a lost cause. Additionally, they suspect that trying to reach white men would be like preaching to a brick wall.

“White men are never going to change anything. If they were, they would have done it by now,” Jackson said.

Rao and Jackson feel that white women are in a unique position to challenge racism due to their privilege and proximity to power and wealth.

“If they don’t hold these positions themselves, the white men in power are often their family, friends and partners,” adds Jackson.