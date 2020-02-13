A Black-Owned Bank Released A Harriet Tubman Bank Card For Black History Month. It Did NOT Go Over Well…

Black History Month is a time of sanctity, where we honor our heroes, discuss our present and celebrate our future. Throughout all we as Black people have endured domestically and globally, we can argue that dedicating our accomplishments to the shortest month of the year does little to cover our vast and special history in America and globally.

But nonetheless…

While scrolling on social media on Thursday, a few people came upon a tweet from OneUnited Bank, promoting a Harriet Tubman themed debit card, with imagery of Tubman throwing up the now famous Wakanda signal from the Marvel blockbuster, Black Panther.

Come to find out, the imagery is from an actual painting depicting the Black liberation pioneer and abolitionist, but yet, it definitely stirred up a lot of question marks and “WTF” emotion.

Being inquisitive, we clicked on the link and discovered the card was released in honor of Black History Month and will only be offered for a limited time in 2020.

“Harriet Tubman not only escaped slavery, she made nineteen missions to bring 300 others, including family and friends, to freedom. She also served as an armed scout for the Union Army and was an activist in the struggle for women’s voting rights. Given her profound impact on American history, she deserves to be placed on the $20 bill,” a statement from the site reads.

“The Harriet Tubman Visa Debit Card is the first limited-edition card offered by OneUnited Bank and will only be available in 2020. The card image is from the painting “The Conqueror” by the internationally acclaimed artist Addonis Parker. If you obtain the Harriet Tubman Card in 2020, you can carry the card design for life,” the statement continues.

But what really got the people going in the comment section of the tweet were re-posts of customer service observations, which unfortunately described less than stellar experiences.

Others questioned if this was some sort of joke, and were disappointed to discover this was indeed real.

And some argued that Tubman’s description and use of her imagery for capitalistic gain basically went against everything she stood for.

But most of Black Twitter’s reactions were timeless, classic and hilarious that someone had the audacity to give this an actual go.